Retired NBA, WNBA players enjoy ‘Summer Getaway’ in Las Vegas

The National Basketball Retired Players Association convened in Las Vegas during the first three days of the NBA’s Vegas Summer League. Eleven-time NBA champion Bill Russell was on hand.

Retired NBA players Jim Jackson (left) and Spencer Haywood (right) pose for a photo during the NBRPA's inaugural Summer Getaway in Las Vegas. Courtesy NBRPA

From left to right: Former NBA players Harold Keeling, Darwin Cook, Robert Horry, Eldridge Recansar, Michael Adams and Shawn Marion pose for a photo during the NBRPA's inaugural Summer Getaway in Las Vegas. Courtesy NBRPA.

Eleven-time NBA champion and American icon Bill Russell sat comfortably near the DJ booth inside the Aria’s JEWEL Nightclub on Monday night and watched his fellow retired basketball players mix and mingle over drinks and dinner.

Fellow Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame inductee Spencer Haywood took a turn on the dance floor as seven-time NBA champion Robert Horry secured a seat at a table few feet away.

All the while, the party continued to unfold, with former adversaries becoming the best of friends.

“You get to a stage when you realize what’s important. That’s friendships and those bonds,” said Horry, who retired in 2008 after 16 seasons. “When you’re playing, you’re just trying to win championships. I’m keeping you at an arms’ distance. But now, I can bring you in for the hug.”

The National Basketball Retired Players Association convened for its inaugural “Summer Getaway” in Las Vegas during the first three days of the NBA’s Vegas Summer League. Approximately 100 of the association’s 1,500 members attended events at Vegas Summer League, Topgolf, Cascata Golf Club and JEWEL.

No matter their age, no matter their generation, they all can bond over one thing.

Basketball.

“It’s a fraternity,” said former NBA All-Star Shawn Marion, who played at UNLV and won an NBA title in 2011 with the Dallas Mavericks before retiring in 2015. “All the old heads paved the way for us. It’s awesome.”

The NBRPA was founded in 1992 by Dave DeBusschere, Dave Bing, Dave Cowens, Oscar Robertson and Archie Clark as a means to help athletes transition into their post-playing career. The association helps secure heath benefits for retired players and connects them with business, educational and marketing opportunities.

Its headquartered in Chicago, but chapters exist across the country in major cities — including Las Vegas — where the organization hosts annual charitable events that engage and benefit youth.

Through the NBRPA, players can “stay connected to the community and stay connected to the game,” said Adrienne Goodson, who retired in 2005 after seven WNBA seasons — including five for the Aces’ franchise in Utah and San Antonio

“It also gives us the opportunity to bridge some gaps because over the years a lot of people go away and then come back,” she added. “You’ve always got your big sisters and big brothers you can lean on.”

The organization works closely with the National Basketball and Women’’ National Basketball Players Associations to promote membership, and players usually become aware of its benefits while they’re still active. Funding comes from the NBA and corporate sponsors and partnerships, allowing for events like the “Summer Getaway” to take place.

Other gatherings are typically scheduled around NBA All-Star Weekend and the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

“It’s a natural fit for us to bring the retired players back,” said NBRPA president and CEO Scott Rochelle. “With the growth of Summer League and all the different activities around … we wanted to make sure we were here as well. It’s really about the continuity and community in keeping our players involved in everything that’s going on in (the leagues).”

Marion said he rarely returns to Las Vegas, where he averaged 18.7 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.5 steals in 1998-99, his lone season with the Rebels. But he was more than ready to return this week, because “once you’re in this family, you’re in this family for life,” Marion said.

“It has no end,” he added.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.