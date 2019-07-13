Vegas Summer League: Day 8 highlights

Wrapping up Friday’s play of the Vegas Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion.

Wrapping up the eighth day of the Vegas Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion:

Friday’s results

Consolation games

■ Lakers 88, Warriors 87 — Los Angeles rallied from a 25-point deficit and survived a Travis Wear 3-point attempt, which hit off the rim with a second left. Former UNR star Jordan Caroline led the Lakers with 20 points, and Jaron Johnson scored 19. This was the only victory for the Lakers (1-4) in the Summer League. Kevin McClain’s 24 points were the high for Golden State (3-2).

■ 76ers 108, Raptors 102 — PJ Dozier had 22 points for Philadelphia (2-3), Haywood Highsmith scored 16 and Marial Shayok added 14. Lindell Wigginton had a game-high 26 points on 8-of-12 shooting for Toronto (2-3), and Chris Boucher added 24 points.

■ Thunder 69, Croatia 68 — Devon Hall’s basket with four seconds left gave Oklahoma City (4-1) the victory. David Cannady led the Thunder with 12 points, and Yannis Morin added 10. For Croatia (0-5), Antonio Vrankovic finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

■ Cavaliers 98, Kings 96 (OT) — Malik Newman scored 33 points for Cleveland (2-3). Teammates Phil Booth and JaCorey Williams added 18 points each. BJ Johnson’s 20 points topped all scorers for Sacramento (2-3), and Brandon Ashley finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds.

■ Suns 94, China 64 — Five players scored in double figures for Phoenix (3-1), and 12 Suns got on the scoreboard overall. Retin Obasohan, Elie Okobo and Ray Spalding each scored 11 points for the Suns. Ailun Guo led China with 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting.

■ Pacers 86, Clippers 75 — Alize Johnson scored 25 points and DeVaughn Akoon-Purcell 24 for Indiana (1-4). Oshae Brissett, who went to Findlay Prep, led Los Angeles (3-2) with 18 points. He also had seven rebounds.

■ Trail Blazers 99, Bucks 84 — Gary Trent Jr. led Portland (2-3) with 28 points and eight rebounds, and Jarnell Stokes scored 19 points. No. 25 draft pick Nassir Little didn’t play for the Blazers because of a shoulder injury, and an ankle injury sidelined Anfernee Simons. Bonzie Colson led Milwaukee (2-3) with 14 points. Former UNLV player Kris Clyburn had a rebound and two missed shots in three minutes.

■ Hawks 80, Spurs 72 — Matt Mooney scored 17 points for Atlanta (2-3), and Nick Ward totaled 16 points and 13 rebounds. Darius Morris’ 12 points led all scorers for San Antonio (2-3).

Friday’s attendance

8,879 (both venues). Total through eight days: 107,403.

Star of the day

Malik Newman made 11 of 17 shots, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range, to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers to an overtime victory over the Sacramento Kings. He scored 33 points.

On the scene

Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas was on the broadcast team at the Thomas & Mack. … Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh watched games at Cox. … Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo watched his team play the Los Angeles Clippers at the Thomas & Mack.

Saturday’s games

At Cox Pavilion

Consolation games

■ No. 24 Charlotte vs. No. 17 Utah, 1 p.m.

■ No. 23 New York vs. No. 18 Washington, 3 p.m.

■ No. 22 Orlando vs. No. 19 Chicago, 5 p.m.

■ No. 21 Denver vs. No. 20 Houston, 7 p.m.

At Thomas & Mack Center

Quarterfinals

■ No. 8 Memphis vs. No. 1 Boston, 1:30 p.m.

■ No. 5 Miami vs. No. 4 New Orleans, 3:30 p.m.

■ No. 7 Brooklyn vs. No. 2 Detroit, 5:30 p.m.

■ No. 6 Dallas vs. No. 3 Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

