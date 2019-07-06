Vegas Summer League: Ex-Rebel Brandon McCoy returns to town

The 7-foot center is on the Timberwolves’ roster but didn’t play Friday in Minnesota’s 85-75 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers at Cox Pavilion.

UNLV's Brandon McCoy pulls down an inbound pass during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Boise State in Boise, Idaho, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2017. Boise State won 93-91 in overtime. (AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger)

Brandon McCoy just turned 21 in June, and the former UNLV player is back in Las Vegas.

But the 7-foot center doesn’t plan to party. He’s trying to make an impact on the Minnesota Timberwolves’ Vegas Summer League team.

“I’m super focused. I’m here for a mission. I’m just locked in trying to get right,” McCoy said Friday after Minnesota’s 85-75 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers at Cox Pavilion. “I’m thankful for this opportunity and working hard. When coach calls my name, I’ll be ready.”

McCoy’s name wasn’t called in Friday’s game, as he logged a DNP-Coach’s Decision on the box score.

During his lone season with the Rebels in 2017-18, McCoy averaged 16.9 points and 10.3 rebounds per game en route to Mountain West Freshman of the Year honors before declaring for the NBA draft.

But his one-and-done vision to go to the NBA didn’t go according to plan. After his name wasn’t called in the draft, McCoy spent some time last year with the Bucks and Pelicans in the Summer League and training camp before getting waived by both teams.

He spent last season with the Wisconsin Herd of the NBA G League, where he averaged 7.5 points and 5.1 rebounds in 13.9 minutes in 41 games.

“I felt like I grew so much as a player, as well as a man. I learned so much about the game as well as myself,” he said. “People take the G League as a bad experience. But it’s really there to get you ready (for the NBA). I really loved the G League.”

McCoy said he isn’t sure where he’s playing next season.

“I’m just trying to get better every day as a person and a player,” he said. “Wherever it takes me, that’s God’s will.”

McCoy said he had no comment on claims made by attorney Michael Avenatti in March that a representative for McCoy received improper inducements from Nike to send the highly touted recruit to play for the Rebels.

“I don’t know anything about that,” McCoy said. “Honestly.”

Tipped off

Having recently finished his career at Duke, where he spent four years as a backup center, Antonio Vrankovic wasn’t used to jumping for the opening tip before games. So when the Team Croatia center, who stands 7 feet tall, lined up against Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak for the ceremonial tip before the Summer League opener at Cox Pavilion, he used his distinct height advantage to control the ball.

“I wasn’t sure what I was supposed to do,” Vrankovic said after Team Croatia’s 96-80 loss to Detroit. “I didn’t want the ball to land on one of us. But he told me, ‘Let me get it this time.’”

The ball was tossed into the air again, and photographers got their ceremonial photo as Vrankovic remained flat-footed.

“That was awesome,” the former Blue Devil said. “Really cool guy, and it was a privilege to meet him.”

Ex-Rebel waits for chance

Former UNLV guard Kris Clyburn signed late with Milwaukee and didn’t get into its 107-106 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Clyburn said the Bucks haven’t told him what their plans are for him, but he’s happy to get this opportunity to show what he can do at the professional level. He signed with the Bucks on Monday.

“They practiced a couple times without me,” Clyburn said. “I practiced with them once. We’ll see where it goes from here.”

The 6-foot-6-inch Clyburn made third-team All-Mountain West last season after averaging 13.9 points and 5.3 rebounds. He earned a degree in urban studies, and received the academic career breakthrough award by the athletic department.

“It was a big-time accomplishment,” Clyburn said. “I didn’t really like school growing up, but to be able to get that award this year was pretty cool.”

