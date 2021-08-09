Vegas Summer League report: Olympic gold medalist among fans

The NBA’s Vegas Summer League began its 10-day run Sunday at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion. Nine games are scheduled for Monday.

Vegas Summer League report

Sunday’s results

Boston 85, Atlanta 83

Toronto 89, New York 79

Portland 93, Charlotte 86

Houston 84, Cleveland 76

Oklahoma City 76, Detroit 72

Miami 97, Denver 77

L.A. Lakers 73, Phoenix 72

Washington vs. Indiana, ppd.

Monday’s schedule

11 a.m.: Indiana vs. New York, TV TBA (T&M)

Noon: New Orleans vs. Chicago, ESPN2 (Cox)

1 p.m.: Dallas vs. Philadelphia, NBA TV (T&M)

2 p.m.: Brooklyn vs. Memphis, ESPN2 (Cox)

3 p.m.: Charlotte vs. Sacramento, NBA TV (T&M)

4 p.m.: San Antonio vs. Minnesota, ESPNU (Cox)

5 p.m.: Orlando vs. Golden State, NBA TV (T&M)

6 p.m.: L.A. Clippers vs. Milwaukee, ESPNU (Cox)

7 p.m.: Phoenix vs. Utah, NBA TV (T&M)

Spotted

Phoenix point guard Chris Paul attended his team’s Summer League nightcap against the Los Angeles Lakers. The 11-time All-Star signed a four-year contract last week worth up to $120 million.

Miami center Bam Adebayo watched his team play the Denver Nuggets. He was accompanied by a special guest, the Olympic gold medal he won Friday for the U.S. in Tokyo against France.

Atlanta point guard Trae Young, who led his team to the Eastern Conference Finals, attended games Sunday, as did Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakim of Toronto.

Other notable attendees included Anthony Edwards (Minnesota) and James Wiseman (Golden State), who were drafted No. 1 and No. 2 overall in 2020.

Still Balling

LiAngelo Ball thrived during his Summer League debut, making five 3-pointers en route to 16 points for Charlotte in a 93-86 loss to Portland. Ball is vying to join brothers Lonzo and LaMelo in the NBA. LaMelo, who sat courtside, is the reigning Rookie of the Year who averaged 15.7 points, 6.1 assists and 5.9 rebounds in 51 games for the Hornets.

Their father, Lavar, also sat courtside.

Down to the wire

Second-year guard Payton Pritchard scored five points and added an assist as part of an 8-0 run in the final minute to lead Boston to an 85-83 win over Atlanta. The former Oregon star made seven 3-pointers and finished with 23 points and five assists.

Carsen Edwards added 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Celtics.

Jalen Johnson, Atlanta’s first-round pick out of Duke, scored 20 points for the Hawks.

Getting buckets

Houston rookie Jalen Green was touted as the best scoring prospect in the NBA draft. He certainly looked the part in his summer league debut. Green scored 23 points on 9-for-18 shooting in the Rockets’ 84-76 victory.

The 19-year-old was at his best on the ball, using ball screens to create space to attack or shoot from the perimeter. He made four 3-pointers and added five rebounds in 30 minutes.

Player of the day

Antonio Blakeney came off Portland’s bench to make 9 of 10 shots en route to 27 points. Blakeney was undrafted in 2017 and played last season with Cleveland’s G-League affiliate.

He scored 17 points in the fourth quarter.