Wembanyama done at the NBA Summer League after 2 games

Top overall pick Victor Wembanyama went out on a high note after delivering a breakout performance at the NBA Summer League on Sunday.

NBA SUMMER LEAGUE: DAY 4

Who: All 30 NBA teams

When: Tuesday to July 17

Where: Thomas &Mack Center and Cox Pavilion

Tickets: Start at $35 for children and seniors and $45 for adults for single-day pass

Monday’s scores

Cleveland 100, Memphis 77

Phoenix 73, Miami 70

Dallas 111, Philadelphia 103

Indiana 108, Orlando 85

Utah 108, Minnesota 96

Los Angeles Clippers 80, Sacramento 70

Tuesday’s schedule

Brooklyn vs. Milwaukee, 3 p.m., Cox Pavilion, ESPNU

Houston vs. Oklahoma City, 3:30 p.m., Thomas &Mack, NBAtv

Phoenix vs. New Orleans, 5 p.m., Cox Pavilion, ESPN2

Portland vs. Charlotte, 5:30 p.m., Thomas &Mack, NBAtv

Chicago vs. Sacramento, 7 p.m., Cox Pavilion, ESPN2

Washington vs. San Antonio, 7:30 p.m., Thomas &Mack, NBAtv

Wembanyama done

Top pick Victor Wembanyama has gone out on a high note in his first NBA Summer League.

He is not expected to play when the Spurs take on the Wizards at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and will likely be shut down for the rest of the event, according to multiple reports.

After a shaky opener, Wembanyama showed the promise that has made him a generational prospect as the 7-foot-31/2-inch phenom had 27 points and 12 rebounds Sunday.

He said after the game he wanted to talk to the coaching staff about how best to handle the rest of the summer, though he did express a desire to get back to focusing fully on his craft after a wild couple of months of living directly in the international spotlight.

“Like, this past month, I think basketball wasn’t even 50 percent of my schedule,” he said Sunday. “I can’t stand it. I know it’s a special moment in my life, but I’m just glad it’s over. Honestly. I just want to hoop, work out and lift.”

Wembanyama finished with 36 points, 20 rebounds, eight blocks and three assists on 41 percent shooting from the floor over 54 minutes in his two games.

Each of his two appearances delivered sellout crowds.

Stars of the day

Sam Merrill, Cavaliers guard

The former Utah State star helped the Cavaliers stay unbeaten with a 27-point outburst in a win over Memphis.

Merrill buried eight 3-pointers on just 11 attempts, going 9-for-13 from the field overall.

The former Mountain West player of the year was drafted by the Pelicans and has made NBA appearances with Milwaukee, Memphis and, at the end of last season, the Cavaliers.

Cleveland has been open about a desire to add more shooting, and Merrill is making the case that he could be the answer.

Andrew Nembhard, Pacers guard

Indiana’s regular point guard is getting in some extra work after starting 63 games this season, and it looks like his game is ready to take a leap in his second year.

The former Florida and Gonzaga star had 21 points, seven assists and three steals in a blowout victory, but his real impact showed up in just how smoothly the Pacers operated on both ends of the floor.

Keyonte George, Jazz guard

The first-round pick out of Baylor is off to a tremendous start this summer, producing big stats in a very efficient manner.

After a 33-point, 10-assist effort in his Las Vegas debut, George led Utah with 26 points and seven assists in Monday’s win over Minnesota.

He made 9 of his 15 shot attempts, including a 5-for-10 effort from 3-point range.

George is noticeably slimmer than when he wrapped up his collegiate career a few months ago, which has led to a marked improvement in his explosiveness and ability to get to the rim.

Faces in the crowd

Reigning NBA rookie of the year Paolo Banchero sat courtside at the Thomas &Mack Center to watch the Magic get blown out by the Pacers, and the fans were hoping he would suit up to help change the outcome.

Chants of “We Want Pao-lo” started circulating in the building in the second quarter and started up again periodically throughout the night.

Banchero was seated among a star-studded group that included teammate Jonathan Isaac, Cleveland’s Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell and Max Strus, and Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton.

Adam Hill Review-Journal