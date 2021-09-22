NBA team to move training camp to Las Vegas

The Utah Jazz will practice in a ballroom at Wynn Las Vegas. Practices are closed to the public.

Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert (27) congratulates Donovan Mitchell (45) after he scored against the Memphis Grizzlies during the first half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

The Utah Jazz, who last season had the NBA’s best regular-season record, are moving their training camp to Las Vegas.

They open camp Sept. 28 at Wynn Las Vegas and will remain there until shortly before the Jazz begin their preseason schedule Oct. 4.

The Jazz will bring two courts that will be set up in a ballroom. Practices are closed to the public.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.