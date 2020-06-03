92°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Basketball

NBA to present players with plan to resume season, sources says

By Tim Reynolds The Associated Press
June 3, 2020 - 9:36 am
 

A person with knowledge of the situation says the NBA has told the National Basketball Players Association that it will present a 22-team plan for restarting the season to the league’s board of governors on Thursday.

All 22 of the teams coming to the ESPN Wide World Of Sports complex on the Disney campus near Orlando, Florida would play eight games to determine playoff seeding before the postseason begins, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Wednesday because the league has not released its proposal publicly.

The Western Conference would have 13 teams going to Disney, and the Eastern Conference would have nine. In the West, Memphis, Portland, New Orleans, Sacramento, San Antonio and Phoenix would still have a mathematical chance of earning a spot in a play-in series. In the East, Washington would have to close to within four games of Orlando or Brooklyn to trigger a play-in series on that side of the bracket.

There are still some elements of the restart plan that could be changed, and other matters are still being negotiated — such as how much of a percentage of their contracts that players will lose because some regular season games will be canceled.

The NBA has suspended its season on March 11 “until further notice” after Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz became the first player in the league to test positive for the coronavirus. That move came only hours after the majority of the league’s owners were leaning toward playing games without fans in arenas.

MOST READ
1
Suspect in shooting of Las Vegas police officer is 20-year-old man
Suspect in shooting of Las Vegas police officer is 20-year-old man
2
Las Vegas police identify officer shot during protest
Las Vegas police identify officer shot during protest
3
What’s reopening in Las Vegas? Updated for outdoors, churches, museums
What’s reopening in Las Vegas? Updated for outdoors, churches, museums
4
Sisolak orders National Guard to Las Vegas
Sisolak orders National Guard to Las Vegas
5
Visitors ready for Las Vegas, regardless of pandemic, protests
Visitors ready for Las Vegas, regardless of pandemic, protests
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In this May 14, 1998, file photo, Washington Wizards general manager Wes Unseld announces the t ...
Wes Unseld, NBA Rookie of Year and MVP, dies at 74
By Howard Fendrich The Associated Press

Wes Unseld was a five-time All-Star and, along with Wilt Chamberlain, one of only two players to win NBA Rookie of the Year and MVP honors in the same season.