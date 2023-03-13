70°F
NCAA Tournament

Lady Rebels’ NCAA Tournament seeding, first-round opponent set

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 12, 2023 - 5:18 pm
 
Updated March 12, 2023 - 5:34 pm
UNLV Lady Rebels center Desi-Rae Young, tournament MVP, punches her team’s ticket after ...
UNLV Lady Rebels center Desi-Rae Young, tournament MVP, punches her team’s ticket after they won the Mountain West championship game against the Wyoming Cowgirls at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The UNLV women’s basketball team received a No. 11 seed in the NCAA Tournament and will face No. 6 Michigan in the first round Friday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

If the Lady Rebels win, they will face the winner of No. 3 Louisiana State and No. 14 Hawaii in the second round.

UNLV is in the Greenville 2 Regional, where Indiana is the No. 1 seed.

UNLV (31-2) is making its second straight trip to the NCAA Tournament after repeating as Mountain West regular-season and conference tournament champion.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.

