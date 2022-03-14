62°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
NCAA Tournament

Print your March Madness bracket here

Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 14, 2022 - 9:35 am
 
In this file photo, a player runs across the NCAA logo during practice in Pittsburgh before an ...
In this file photo, a player runs across the NCAA logo during practice in Pittsburgh before an NCAA tournament college basketball game. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

March Madness is here. Download and print your NCAA Tournament bracket below.

2022 NCAA Bracket for March Madness by Las Vegas Review-Journal on Scribd

MOST READ
1
Raiders expect to be active in free agency
Raiders expect to be active in free agency
2
Speed possibly factor in crash that kills 2 motorcyclists in North Las Vegas
Speed possibly factor in crash that kills 2 motorcyclists in North Las Vegas
3
Badass bunny: What you need to know about jackalopes
Badass bunny: What you need to know about jackalopes
4
Woman blindfolded, stabbed date in revenge for Iranian leader’s death, police say
Woman blindfolded, stabbed date in revenge for Iranian leader’s death, police say
5
What’s wrong with Golden Knights, and can they right the ship?
What’s wrong with Golden Knights, and can they right the ship?
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST