UConn delivers early knockout punch in rout of Arkansas

Connecticut dominated a West Regional semifinal from the opening tip-off Thursday at T-Mobile Arena, running past Arkansas to advance to the Elite Eight.

Connecticut Huskies forward Alex Karaban (11) celebrates after dunking during a West Regional NCAA semifinal game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Connecticut Huskies guard Andre Jackson Jr. (44) blocks a shot by Arkansas Razorbacks forward Kamani Johnson (20) during the second half of a West Regional NCAA semifinal game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Anthony Black (0) drives around Connecticut Huskies guard Tristen Newton (2) during a West Regional NCAA semifinal game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Arkansas Razorbacks forward Jalen Graham (11) struggles to find a way past Connecticut Huskies forward Alex Karaban, left, and center Donovan Clingan, right, during a West Regional NCAA semifinal game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Connecticut Huskies guard Hassan Diarra (5) blocks a shot by Arkansas Razorbacks guard Jordan Walsh (13) while Huskies center Donovan Clingan (32) jumps to block during a West Regional NCAA semifinal game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Connecticut Huskies guard Tristen Newton (2) and forward Adama Sanogo, second from right, jump for a rebound along with Arkansas Razorbacks forward Jalen Graham (11), forward Kamani Johnson (20), and guard Anthony Black (0) during the second half of a West Regional NCAA semifinal game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Connecticut Huskies fans cheer for their team after they won a West Regional NCAA semifinal game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Connecticut Huskies forward Alex Karaban (11) shoots against Arkansas Razorbacks guard Ricky Council IV, falling out of frame, during the second half of a West Regional NCAA semifinal game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Connecticut Huskies center Donovan Clingan (32) celebrates after winning a West Regional NCAA semifinal game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bill Murray attends a West Regional NCAA semifinal game at between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Connecticut Huskies at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. Murray’s son, Luke Murray, is an assistant coach for the Huskies. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Connecticut Huskies head coach Dan Hurley cheers for his team as they keep a large lead during the second half of a West Regional NCAA semifinal game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Ricky Council IV (1) reacts after missing a free throw during the second half of a West Regional NCAA semifinal game against the Connecticut Huskies at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Connecticut Huskies guard Jordan Hawkins (24) passes around Arkansas Razorbacks guard Anthony Black (0) during the second half of a West Regional NCAA semifinal game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

It was mid-December, and an unbeaten Connecticut basketball team was ranked second nationally, its highest climb up a Top 25 poll since March 2009.

It was Thursday night when that team showed up again in the biggest of moments this season.

The Huskies have made a habit of such this March Madness.

They are really good right now.

It was a beatdown at T-Mobile Arena in the first West Regional semifinal, UConn never allowing Arkansas much life in an 88-65 victory before an announced crowd of 18,544.

You could make the argument it wasn’t that close.

“We had to come out with a first punch,” UConn guard Jordan Hawkins said. “That’s how you come out with teams like that. That’s what we did. We jumped out to an early lead and just continued playing physical.”

What it means: Connecticut advances to the Elite Eight on Saturday against Gonzaga, a 79-76 winner over UCLA in the second semifinal. The winner advances to the Final Four in Houston.

Las Vegas welcomed its first NCAA Tournament action, and UConn was ready from the opening tip, leading by 17 at halftime and never looking back.

UConn played elite defense. It hurt the Razorbacks inside and out. It dominated the boards 43-31. Its movement offensively was stellar. Its passing —UConn had 22 assists — was even better. Its cutting was excellent.

A team playing like it can cut down the nets in Houston.

“We knew that they had lost 13 games on the season,” UConn coach Dan Hurley said. “We thought if we played at a high level, they might fracture a little bit just because of how their season has gone.”

Arkansas broke in half.

Connecticut dropped six of eight games in late December and into January, losing its way and lofty ranking and not resembling anything like what the nation witnessed Thursday. But then the calendar flipped to February, and the winning began all over again.

It’s a tough matchup to solve, having to deal with the power of Adama Sanogo (18 points, eight rebounds) inside and the shooting of Hawkins (24 points) outside. Of the depth around them, including a wing in Andre Jackson (seven assists) who makes everything go.

Arkansas just couldn’t get any clean looks. UConn was stifling. The Razorbacks shot 32 percent, including 31 percent on 3-pointers.

Its starting five was 14-for-46.

A lasting message

“I thought their offense was just as effective as their defense, which is what their metrics tell you is they’re really good on both sides of the basketball,” said Arkansas coach Eric Musselman, whose team had reached the Elite Eight the past two seasons. “There’s not a lot of teams that have been to three straight Sweet 16s in the entire country, and we are one of them. So we’re really proud of that. The culture is strong.

“Just give UConn … I think our whole team — I’m speaking for all the players and coaches — give UConn a ton of credit. I thought they came out with a great sense of urgency.”

It was after a first-round NCAA Tournament defeat last March when Hurley gathered his three leaders — Hawkins, Jackson and Sanogo — and relayed this message:

“I apologized to them for not having enough around them,” Hurley said. “In terms of enough shooting and enough different ways to open up things for them, and that I’m going to build a roster around you … You’re going to have enough help around you … That we will not be back in this position feeling like we do again next March.”

They weren’t.

They aren’t.

They’re playing as well as anyone left in the bracket.

This, after a beatdown at T-Mobile Arena.

