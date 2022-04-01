74°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
NCAA Tournament

Villanova’s Jay Wright opts for polo over suit at Final Four

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 1, 2022 - 11:27 am
 
Villanova head coach Jay Wright watches during practice for the men's Final Four NCAA college b ...
Villanova head coach Jay Wright watches during practice for the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, April 1, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

NEW ORLEANS — Jay Wright won’t have his customary GQ look at the Final Four.

College basketball coaches have gone casual these last two seasons. That has meant a different wardrobe for the Villanova basketball coach and former UNLV assistant.

The Wildcats play Kansas in one national semifinal Saturday at the Caesars Superdome.

Wright, long known for his tailored three-piece suits and being the best-dressed of college coaches, has followed the lead of peers and opted for the standard polo shirt.

He didn’t even bring a suit on the trip.

“Now, it’s easy packing,” Wright said. ““No one cares what I wear. But if I don’t match my (assistants) — because we have so much stuff — it looks like I screwed up. So I’m more nervous now than I ever was about what suit to wear.”

Review-Journal sports columnist Ed Graney can be reached at egraney@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4618. Follow @edgraney on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Nevada woman arrested, accused of trying to suffocate newborn
Nevada woman arrested, accused of trying to suffocate newborn
2
Two Caesars Rewards members hit jackpots totaling over $1M
Two Caesars Rewards members hit jackpots totaling over $1M
3
Cortez Masto says she’ll vote to confirm Jackson
Cortez Masto says she’ll vote to confirm Jackson
4
Ex-Raiders coach Jon Gruden sells Las Vegas mansion for $7M
Ex-Raiders coach Jon Gruden sells Las Vegas mansion for $7M
5
Country superstar announces Las Vegas residency
Country superstar announces Las Vegas residency
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Kansas guard Dajuan Harris Jr. defends as Creighton guard Trey Alexander (23) attempts a shot i ...
NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 prop bets
By / RJ

Here’s a sampling of NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 props from Circa Sports, Caesars Sportsbook and Station Casinos sportsbook.