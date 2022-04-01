Villanova’s Jay Wright opts for polo over suit at Final Four

Long considered college basketball’s best-dressed head coach, Jay Wright has followed the lead of peers and opted for a polo over a suit the last two seasons.

Villanova head coach Jay Wright watches during practice for the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, April 1, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

NEW ORLEANS — Jay Wright won’t have his customary GQ look at the Final Four.

College basketball coaches have gone casual these last two seasons. That has meant a different wardrobe for the Villanova basketball coach and former UNLV assistant.

The Wildcats play Kansas in one national semifinal Saturday at the Caesars Superdome.

Wright, long known for his tailored three-piece suits and being the best-dressed of college coaches, has followed the lead of peers and opted for the standard polo shirt.

He didn’t even bring a suit on the trip.

“Now, it’s easy packing,” Wright said. ““No one cares what I wear. But if I don’t match my (assistants) — because we have so much stuff — it looks like I screwed up. So I’m more nervous now than I ever was about what suit to wear.”

Review-Journal sports columnist Ed Graney can be reached at egraney@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4618. Follow @edgraney on Twitter.