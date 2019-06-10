USA Basketball finalizes roster for Las Vegas training camp

USA Basketball on Monday morning unveiled its national team training camp roster, comprised of 20 NBA players competing for 12 roster spots ahead of the FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Houston Rockets' James Harden looks at his bench during an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, Sunday, March 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Camp is scheduled for Aug. 5-9 in Las Vegas, and will conclude with an exhibition game on Aug. 9 at T-Mobile Arena.

The FIBA Basketball World Cup runs from Aug. 31 until Sept. 15 in China. The United States is the two-time defending champion.

“We’re excited about the time of year, the fact that we’re very close to having our training camp,” national team managing director Jerry Colangelo said on a conference call. “It’s quite a group of individuals who have accomplished a great deal in their collegiate and more importantly in the NBA careers that they’ve had. … Everyone has real strong credentials.”

Notable participants include reigning NBA MVP and Houston Rockets guard James Harden, New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis and Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard.

The group features 18 players with national team experience and five Olympic gold medalists.

Gregg Popovich of the San Antonio Spurs is the team’s head coach. Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce and Villanova men’s basketball coach Jay Wright round out the coaching staff.

“This group of players was picked for a variety of different reasons,” Popovich said on the call. “You’ll find players who are already stars, other players who have improved year in and year out, other ones who are budding stars. … Each of them certainly deserves this honor to have the opportunity to try out for the team.”

