WCC champ Gonzaga set for unfamiliar NCAA Tournament experience

The Bulldogs cruised to a 20th West Coast tournament title in the last 26 years Tuesday, but are expected to miss out on a top NCAA seed for first time since 2018.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs are showered with confetti after winning a West Coast Conference men’s basketball championship game against the St. Mary's Gaels at Orleans Arena on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme celebrates with fans after his team won a West Coast Conference men’s basketball championship game against the St. Mary's Gaels at Orleans Arena on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Anton Watson (22) dunks against St. Mary's Gaels center Mitchell Saxen (11) during a West Coast Conference men’s basketball championship game at Orleans Arena on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Julian Strawther smiles after cutting the net after the Bulldogs won a West Coast Conference men’s basketball championship game against the St. Mary's Gaels at Orleans Arena on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Gonzaga Bulldogs fans greet their team after the Bulldogs won a West Coast Conference men’s basketball championship game against the St. Mary's Gaels at Orleans Arena on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Julian Strawther (0) celebrates after referees called a foul on the St. Mary's Gaels during a West Coast Conference men’s basketball championship game at Orleans Arena on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Gonzaga Bulldogs cheerleaders celebrate after their team won a West Coast Conference men’s basketball championship game against the St. Mary's Gaels at Orleans Arena on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Gonzaga Bulldogs celebrate after winning a West Coast Conference men’s basketball championship game against the St. Mary's Gaels at Orleans Arena on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Gonzaga Bulldogs dribbles between St. Mary's Gaels guard Logan Johnson (0) and guard Alex Ducas (44) during a West Coast Conference men’s basketball championship game at Orleans Arena on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) shoots against St. Mary's Gaels forward Kyle Bowen (14) while Gaels guard Aidan Mahaney (20) watches from behind during the first half of a West Coast Conference men’s basketball championship game at Orleans Arena on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Anton Watson (22) dives for the ball to steal possession from St. Mary's Gaels forward Josh Jefferson, behind, during the second half of a West Coast Conference men’s basketball championship game at Orleans Arena on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Anton Watson (22) dives for the ball to steal possession from St. Mary's Gaels forward Josh Jefferson, behind, during the second half of a West Coast Conference men’s basketball championship game at Orleans Arena on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Gonzaga fans go wild as their team’s starting lineup is announced during a West Coast Conference men’s basketball championship game against the St. Mary's Gaels at Orleans Arena on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

St. Mary's Gaels guard Logan Johnson (0) attempts to shoot while Gonzaga Bulldogs center Efton Reid III, center, blocks him during the second half of a West Coast Conference men’s basketball championship game at Orleans Arena on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. At left is Bulldogs guard Dominick Harris (55) and at right is Gaels center Harry Wessels (1). (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Malachi Smith (13) celebrates after scoring a three-pointer during the second half of a West Coast Conference men’s basketball championship game against the St. Mary's Gaels at Orleans Arena on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Hunter Sallis (5) shoots against St. Mary's Gaels guard Aidan Mahaney (20) and Gaels center Mitchell Saxen, behind, during the first half of a West Coast Conference men’s basketball championship game at Orleans Arena on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Gonzaga Bulldogs head coach Mark Few directs his team from the sidelines during the first half of a West Coast Conference men’s basketball championship game against the St. Mary's Gaels at Orleans Arena on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

St. Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett shouts at his bench during a West Coast Conference men’s basketball championship game against the Gonzaga Bulldogs at Orleans Arena on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Anton Watson (22) shoots against St. Mary's Gaels forward Kyle Bowen (14) and center Mitchell Saxen (11) during the second half of a West Coast Conference men’s basketball championship game at Orleans Arena on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Julian Strawther (0) celebrates a point during a West Coast Conference men’s basketball championship game against the St. Mary's Gaels at Orleans Arena on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

St. Mary's Gaels forward Kyle Bowen (14) looks to pass while Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Rasir Bolton (45) and guard Nolan Hickman, behind, defend during the first half of a West Coast Conference men’s basketball championship game at Orleans Arena on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

St. Mary's Gaels guard Aidan Mahaney (20) drives around Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Hunter Sallis (5) while Bulldogs guard Nolan Hickman, right, moves toward the ball during the second half of a West Coast Conference men’s basketball championship game at Orleans Arena on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

St. Mary's Gaels guard Aidan Mahaney (20) passes while Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Ben Gregg (33) jumps to block during the second half of a West Coast Conference men’s basketball championship game at Orleans Arena on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

St. Mary's Gaels forward Kyle Bowen (14) shoots against Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Ben Gregg (33) during the second half of a West Coast Conference men’s basketball championship game at Orleans Arena on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Malachi Smith, right, looks to pass around St. Mary's Gaels guard Alex Ducas during the second half of a West Coast Conference men’s basketball championship game at Orleans Arena on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Ben Gregg (33) celebrates after blocking a St. Mary's Gaels shot during the second half of a West Coast Conference men’s basketball championship game at Orleans Arena on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

St. Mary's Gaels guard Logan Johnson (0) drives around Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Rasir Bolton (45) during the second half of a West Coast Conference men’s basketball championship game at Orleans Arena on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Anton Watson (22) passes around St. Mary's Gaels forward Kyle Bowen (14) during the second half of a West Coast Conference men’s basketball championship game at Orleans Arena on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme holds up the net after the Bulldogs won a West Coast Conference men’s basketball championship game against the St. Mary's Gaels at Orleans Arena on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Gonzaga Bulldogs cheer and pose for photos after winning a West Coast Conference men’s basketball championship game against the St. Mary's Gaels at Orleans Arena on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Anton Watson (22) slaps hands with forward Colby Brooks (25) after their team won a West Coast Conference men’s basketball championship game against the St. Mary's Gaels at Orleans Arena on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. At right is Bulldogs guard Joe Few. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Gonzaga Bulldogs head coach Mark Few hugs forward and leading scorer Drew Timme while presenting him the game ball after the Bulldogs won a West Coast Conference men’s basketball championship game against the St. Mary's Gaels at Orleans Arena on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme takes in the atmosphere on the court after his team won a West Coast Conference men’s basketball championship game against the St. Mary's Gaels at Orleans Arena on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The St. Mary's Gaels huddle before taking the court for a West Coast Conference men’s basketball championship game against the Gonzaga Bulldogs at Orleans Arena on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Gonzaga completed its yearly pilgrimage to Las Vegas to pick up the West Coast Conference tournament title with a 77-51 blowout victory over Saint Mary’s on Tuesday night at Orleans Arena.

The Bulldogs have become accustomed to winning the event — they improved to 20-6 in WCC championship games over 26 straight appearances in the finals — but now they will tread into some unfamiliar waters.

No player on the current roster has entered the NCAA Tournament with Gonzaga (28-5) as anything but a No. 1 seed carrying massive expectations. However, the ninth-ranked Bulldogs are projected to be either a No. 2 or 3 seed when the bracket is unveiled Sunday, which would break a run of three straight tournaments as a top seed, a streak that would have almost assuredly been four had a tournament been contested in 2020.

“I love it,” coach Mark Few said of the potential of not being listed on the top line come selection Sunday for the first time since 2018.

His star player, Drew Timme, is ready to embrace the challenge.

“It’s like a little lighter fluid on the fire,” he said. “But we’re still Gonzaga. We’ve still got a target on our backs, and it’s never easy to win no matter what seed you are because every team in that tournament deserves to be there.”

Timme said how the Bulldogs performed as a No. 2 seed in their own conference tournament by virtue of losing a tiebreaker to No. 16 Saint Mary’s (26-7) showed this is a team that embraces such moments.

“It’s nice to be an underdog,” Timme said, though the Bulldogs were a slight betting favorite Tuesday. “We were the 2 seed today. We’ve never been that before, where we had to wear the blue jerseys. We didn’t know what that feels like in this tournament.”

He certainly played like he had a chip on his shoulder. Timme hit 8 of 10 shots from the field on his way to 18 points and six rebounds in just 20 minutes to earn tournament MVP honors.

Timme, who does have another year of eligibility but is not expected to use it, became the school’s all-time leading scorer in the first half with a short jumper off the glass. His 2,210 points surpass the 2,196 scored by Frank Burgess from 1958-61.

The Bulldogs shot 58 percent from the field and went 8-for-14 on 3-pointers, but it was the defensive end where they really locked down the victory. Gonzaga limited the Gaels to 28 percent shooting in the first half and 33.3 percent for the game, including 25 percent on 3s.

Las Vegas native Julian Strawther had eight points during a 14-4 run over four minutes early in the game that put the Bulldogs up double digits for good. The lead was 18 points at the half, and the game never got closer, with the margin growing to 37 with just less than four minutes remaining.

It’s the kind of effort Few has been looking for from a team that lost three games in nonconference play and dropped an early WCC home game to Loyola Marymount. The program had lost only eight non-NCAA Tournament games in the last four seasons combined.

“I took winning for granted,” Timme admitted. “I won so much in my career that it was a shock to me not to win. Our losses early in the year made me appreciate the little things it takes to win night in and night out.

“I think sometimes we just assumed we would win every night because we’re Gonzaga. It was a grind this season, and I think that’s what made us appreciate the journey and embrace the details. You can’t just wake up and say we’re going to be a tough team. You have to get through the dirt and the mud.”

Few, who has been to two NCAA championship games since 2017, hopes that determination is what helps the program finally win its first national title.

“It took awhile for us to figure out this season,” he said. “But if we keep playing defense like that and running our offense as crisply as we did against one of the best defenses in the country, against a team I think will go far in the NCAA Tournament, it bodes really, really well for us in the tournament.”

Gonzaga has won nine straight and 12 of its last 13 games, with the lone loss coming in overtime at Saint Mary’s on Feb. 1. ESPN’s Bracketology had the Bulldogs as a No. 3 seed and the Gaels as a 6 before Tuesday’s game.

“We have a job to do, and (players) one through 10, we didn’t do that,” said guard Logan Johnson, who scored a game-high 20 points for Saint Mary’s. “All we can do is bounce back and hopefully when we get that next opportunity, we can show what we are capable of.”

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.