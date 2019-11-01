57°F
Betting

2019-20 NCAA men’s basketball title odds, season win totals

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 31, 2019 - 5:44 pm
 

Win 2020 NCAA championship

At Westgate sportsbook

Up to 100-1

Michigan State; 6-1

Kentucky; 8-1

Kansas; 8-1

North Carolina; 10-1

Duke; 12-1

Florida; 14-1

Louisville; 16-1

Memphis; 18-1

Villanova; 20-1

Gonzaga; 20-1

Virginia; 25-1

Arizona; 30-1

Oregon; 30-1

Texas Tech; 30-1

Louisiana State ; 40-1

Maryland; 40-1

Ohio State; 50-1

Baylor; 50-1

Seton Hall; 60-1

Purdue; 60-1

Utah State; 60-1

West Virginia; 60-1

Michigan; 80-1

Auburn; 80-1

Florida State; 80-1

Washington; 80-1

Xavier; 80-1

Virginia Commonwealth ; 100-1

Wisconsin; 100-1

Creighton; 100-1

Mississippi State; 100-1

Tennessee; 100-1

Houston; 100-1

Texas; 100-1

Cincinnati; 100-1

Colorado; 100-1

Georgia; 100-1

Illinois; 100-1

North Carolina State; 100-1

Southern California ; 100-1

New Mexico State; 100-1

Notre Dame; 100-1

Providence; 100-1

St. Mary’s, Calif.; 100-1

San Diego State; 100-1

Davidson; 100-1

Harvard; 100-1

Liberty; 100-1

College basketball win totals

At DraftKings sportsbook

Gonzaga; 27½

Memphis; 26½

Duke; 25½

Michigan State; 25½

Kentucky; 24½

North Carolina; 24½

Villanova; 24½

Kansas; 24

Florida; 23½

Maryland; 23½

Virginia; 23½

Louisville; 22½

Ohio State; 22½

Texas Tech; 22½

Auburn; 22

Arizona; 21½

Baylor; 21½

Creighton; 21½

Oregon; 21½

Florida State; 21

Tennessee; 20½

Purdue; 20

Iowa State; 19½

Michigan; 19½

West Virginia; 19

Syracuse; 18½

Texas; 18½

Indiana; 17½

Penn State; 17½

Nebraska; 16½

Pennsylvania; 16½

Temple; 16½

Iowa; 16

Pittsburgh; 16

Butler; 15½

La Salle; 14½

Drexel; 14

St. John’s; 14

St. Joe’s; 12

