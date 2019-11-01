2019-20 NCAA men’s basketball title odds, season win totals
Michigan State is the 6-1 favorite at the Westgate sportsbook to win the 2020 NCAA title, and Gonzaga has the highest season win total, 27½, at the DraftKings sportsbook.
Win 2020 NCAA championship
At Westgate sportsbook
Up to 100-1
Michigan State; 6-1
Kentucky; 8-1
Kansas; 8-1
North Carolina; 10-1
Duke; 12-1
Florida; 14-1
Louisville; 16-1
Memphis; 18-1
Villanova; 20-1
Gonzaga; 20-1
Virginia; 25-1
Arizona; 30-1
Oregon; 30-1
Texas Tech; 30-1
Louisiana State ; 40-1
Maryland; 40-1
Ohio State; 50-1
Baylor; 50-1
Seton Hall; 60-1
Purdue; 60-1
Utah State; 60-1
West Virginia; 60-1
Michigan; 80-1
Auburn; 80-1
Florida State; 80-1
Washington; 80-1
Xavier; 80-1
Virginia Commonwealth ; 100-1
Wisconsin; 100-1
Creighton; 100-1
Mississippi State; 100-1
Tennessee; 100-1
Houston; 100-1
Texas; 100-1
Cincinnati; 100-1
Colorado; 100-1
Georgia; 100-1
Illinois; 100-1
North Carolina State; 100-1
Southern California ; 100-1
New Mexico State; 100-1
Notre Dame; 100-1
Providence; 100-1
St. Mary’s, Calif.; 100-1
San Diego State; 100-1
Davidson; 100-1
Harvard; 100-1
Liberty; 100-1
College basketball win totals
At DraftKings sportsbook
Gonzaga; 27½
Memphis; 26½
Duke; 25½
Michigan State; 25½
Kentucky; 24½
North Carolina; 24½
Villanova; 24½
Kansas; 24
Florida; 23½
Maryland; 23½
Virginia; 23½
Louisville; 22½
Ohio State; 22½
Texas Tech; 22½
Auburn; 22
Arizona; 21½
Baylor; 21½
Creighton; 21½
Oregon; 21½
Florida State; 21
Tennessee; 20½
Purdue; 20
Iowa State; 19½
Michigan; 19½
West Virginia; 19
Syracuse; 18½
Texas; 18½
Indiana; 17½
Penn State; 17½
Nebraska; 16½
Pennsylvania; 16½
Temple; 16½
Iowa; 16
Pittsburgh; 16
Butler; 15½
La Salle; 14½
Drexel; 14
St. John’s; 14
St. Joe’s; 12