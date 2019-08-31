2019 college football betting trends — Week 1

Duke coach David Cutcliffe is 25-12-1 ATS as an underdog since 2013, 7-4 as a double-digit underdog, and has won and covered seven straight openers.

Duke vs. Alabama (-33), at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta: Duke coach David Cutcliffe is 25-12-1 ATS as an underdog since 2013, 7-4 as a double-digit underdog, and has won and covered seven straight openers. The Crimson Tide have won and covered their last four openers, but are 5-8 ATS in their last 13 games as favorites away from home. Edge: Duke.

Toledo at Kentucky (-11½): Kentucky coach Mark Stoops went 0-9 against the spread as a home favorite the past two years and is on an 0-10 spread slide as a nonconference host. The Rockets were 1-4 ATS as underdogs last season. But they were 12-4 ATS as visitors the previous three years. Edge: Toledo.

Northwestern at Stanford (-6): Northwestern is 8-0 ATS as a visiting underdog since 2016, 14-3 ATS since 2014. The Wildcats also are 14-4-1 ATS as underdogs since 2016 and 14-4 ATS away from home since 2015. The Cardinal are on a 6-11 spread skid as home chalk. Edge: Northwestern.

Boise State at Florida State (-6½): Willie Taggart went 4-8 ATS in his Florida State coaching debut last season. The Seminoles are on an 8-15-2 spread skid since 2017. Boise State coach Bryan Harsin is 5-2 ATS as an underdog with the Broncos and 23-11 ATS away from home. Edge: Boise State.

Georgia (-22½) at Vanderbilt: Kirby Smart has won and covered big in his last two games against Vanderbilt after getting upset at home by the Commodores in 2016. The Bulldogs are 7-4 ATS as visiting chalk for Smart and riding a 20-10 cover streak overall. Vanderbilt is 1-5 ATS as a home underdog the past two years. Edge: Georgia.

Oregon vs. Auburn (-3½), at AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas: Mario Cristobal is 5-9 ATS as Oregon’s coach, and the Ducks are 1-7-1 ATS in their last nine as underdogs away from Eugene. Tigers coach Gus Malzahn is 6-4-1 ATS since 2016 as chalk away from home. Edge: Auburn.

Louisiana Tech at Texas (-20½): Louisiana Tech coach Skip Holtz is 14-4-1 ATS as a road underdog since 2014 and is on a 6-2 cover run as a nonconference road underdog. Texas coach Tom Herman went 0-4 ATS as a double-digit favorite last season and is 2-11-1 ATS in that role since 2016. Edge: Louisiana Tech.

Fresno State at Southern California (-13½): Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford is 20-6-2 ATS the last two years, 7-0 ATS as an underdog and 12-2-2 ATS away from home. USC coach Clay Helton is on an 8-19 spread skid and 3-9 ATS slide as home chalk. Edge: Fresno State.

Sunday

Houston at Oklahoma (-23): This is Dana Holgorsen’s Houston coaching debut. The Cougars are on a 13-3-1 cover run as underdogs. The Sooners went 3-6 ATS as double-digit favorites last season and are on a 3-5 spread skid in nonconference home games. Edge: Houston.

Monday

Notre Dame (-18) at Louisville: This is Scott Satterfield’s Louisville coaching debut. The Fighting Irish were 2-5-1 ATS as double-digit favorites last season and 0-3 ATS as at least 20-point favorites. The Cardinals went 1-11 ATS last season, but Satterfield went 13-3-1 ATS in his last 17 games on the board at Appalachian State. Edge: Slight to Louisville.

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet. He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends.