2019 college football betting trends — Week 11

Clemson (-33½) at North Carolina State: Clemson has covered five of its last six games and is on a 14-3-1 spread run. North Carolina State is 1-6 against the spread in its last seven games this season and has not covered its last five games as an underdog. Edge: Clemson.

Louisville at Miami (-6½): Louisville coach Scott Satterfield 5-3 ATS this season with the Cardinals and now is 18-6-1 in his last 25 games on the board at Louisville and Appalachian State. Miami is 1-4 as favorites against FBS teams this season. Edge: Louisville.

Notre Dame (-8) at Duke: Notre Dame is 0-3-1 ATS in its last four games as a road favorite. Duke is 1-1-1 as an underdog this season, but 27-13-2 in the role since 2013. That included a 38-35 win at Notre Dame in 2016. Edge: Duke.

Maryland at Ohio State (-43½): The Buckeyes have covered seven in a row. Maryland is 2-5 ATS in its last seven games this season, but the Terrapins have covered two of the last four meetings with Ohio State. Edge: Ohio State.

Illinois at Michigan State (-14½): Illinois has won and covered the last three games this season, and is riding a four-game cover streak, the longest Illinois spread streak since 2013. The Illini are 5-5 ATS in their last 10 conference road games. Michigan State has not covered its last four games, and is 7-13 ATS since last season. The Spartans are on a 1-11 spread skid at home. Edge: Illinois.

Appalachian State at South Carolina (-5½): Appalachian State is 4-1 in its last five games as an underdog and 18-6-1 overall in its lat 25 on the board. Edge: Appalachian State.

Wyoming at Boise State (-13½): Wyoming coach Craig Bohl is 10-3 ATS since mid 2018 and 17-11 in his last 28 games as an underdog. The Cowboys had covered three in a row against Boise State prior to last season. The Broncos are 5-2 ATS this season and 3-1 as home favorites. Edge: Wyoming.

Baylor (-2½) at Texas Christian: The Horned Frogs have covered their last two games at home, but were 1-6 ATS in their previous six home games. Baylor is 4-4 ATS, but remains undefeated straight up. TCU is 4-1 straight up and ATS in the last five games in the series. Edge: Texas Christian.

Iowa State at Oklahoma (-14½): Coach Matt Campbell is 17-8-1 as an underdog with Iowa State, and he’s 3-0 ATS against the Sooners. Oklahoma is 10-11-1 ATS since last season. Edge: Iowa State.

Missouri at Georgia (-16½): Missouri hasn’t covered its last three games and hasn’t won or covered its last four road games since late 2018. The Tigers have covered the last four games in the series. The Bulldogs are 1-4 ATS at home this season. Edge: Missouri.

Kansas State at Texas (-7): Texas coach Tom Herman is 1-3 ATS at home this season and 2-5 ATS in his last seven at home. Herman is 4-9 as a home favorite with the Longhorns (8-19 in his last 27 as a favorite with Houston and Texas). Former Kansas State coach Bill Snyder was 15-5 as an underdog in his last three seasons, and new coach Chris Klieman is 3-1 in the role this season. Edge: Kansas State.

Washington State (-7½) at California: California is 0-4 straight up and 1-3 ATS in its last four games. The Bears also are 0-4 ATS at home this season, and 1-9-1 ATS at home since last season. California coach Justin Wilcox is 6-2 in his last eight games as an underdog. The Cougars are 4-1 in their last five games as road favorites. Edge: Washington State.

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet. He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends.