2019 college football betting trends — Week 7

Friday

Virginia at Miami (-2): The Cavaliers have dropped four straight against the spread. Virginia has covered the last two against Miami and is 5-2 ATS in its last seven road games. The Hurricanes are 2-7 ATS in their last nine conference games and 1-7 ATS in their last eight games against FBS opponents. Edge: Virginia.

Colorado at Oregon (-21): Coach Mel Tucker is 2-0 as an underdog dog with the Buffaloes, who were 3-9-1 when getting points the past two seasons. Oregon coach Mario Cristobal is 7-12 ATS with the Ducks (counts 2017 Las Vegas Bowl) since taking over (6-7 as favorites). Oregon is 4-6 ATS at home for Cristobal. Edge: Colorado.

Saturday

Oklahoma (-10½) vs. Texas, at Cotton Bowl, Dallas: The teams split last season but Texas has covered the last six regular-season meetings. Longhorns coach Tom Herman is 13-3 as an underdog at Houston and Texas since 2015. Edge: Texas.

Memphis (-5½) at Temple: The Tigers were 1-5-1 as road favorites entering this season, but have two wins and covers this year. Temple is 17-5 as an underdog since 2015. Edge: Temple.

Nebraska at Minnesota (-7½): Nebraska is 0-3 ATS in the Big Ten this season after covering the final seven league games last year. These teams have taken turns ripping each other the past two seasons, with the host winning and covering each game. Edge: Minnesota.

Georgia Tech at Duke (-17): The Yellow Jackets are 0-5 ATS this season, and have not covered their last eight games. Duke is 2-6 as home favorites since last season, but is 4-1 straight up and 5-0 ATS in the last five in the series. Edge: Duke.

Iowa State (-10) at West Virginia: The last three losses for Iowa State have been by 2, 1, and 2 points. Iowa State coach Matt Campbell is 7-3 ATS in his last 10 Big 12 road games. The Cyclones are 3-1 as road favorites since 2017. Edge: Iowa State.

Washington State at Arizona State (-1½): Washington State is on an 0-4 spread run, but is 13-6 in its last 19 games as an underdog. The Cougars were 4-0 straight up and ATS last season in Pac-12 road games. Arizona State is 0-3 ATS in its first three home games, and the road team is 5-0 ATS in Sun Devils games this season. Edge: Washington State.

UNLV at Vanderbilt (-14½): The Rebels are fading, but coach Tony Sanchez is 5-0 ATS as a road underdog against Power Five teams since 2015. UNLV is 15-7 as a road underdog for Sanchez. Vanderbilt is on a six-game spread skid since last season. Edge: UNLV.

Fresno State at Air Force (-3½): Fresno state is 8-0-1 as an underdog since 2017. Air Force is 4-14 ATS past in the past nine seasons in a game immediately after playing Army or Navy. Edge: Fresno State.

Southern California at Notre Dame (-10½): USC is 0-2 ATS on the road this season and 2-7 ATS in its last nine road games. The Trojans are on a 10-22 spread skid since late 2016. USC is 1-9 ATS in its last 10 non-conference games. The Irish have covered their last three games this season, and the home team has covered the last six in the series. Edge: Notre Dame.

Penn State (-3½) at Iowa: The home team is 2-0-1 ATS the last three years in the series. Iowa is on a 14-5-1 spread uptick since late 2017. Edge: Iowa.

Wyoming at San Diego State (-3½): Wyoming is 4-1 ATS this season and on a 9-1 spread run since late 2018. The Cowboys are 16-9 in their last 25 as underdogs. San Diego State has not covered its last five conference home games. Edge: Wyoming.

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet. He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends.