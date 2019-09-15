92°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Betting

2019 NFL betting breakdown: Week 2

By Eric Parkila Special to the Review-Journal
September 14, 2019 - 5:50 pm
 

Eric Parkila, @ParkilaSports

Colts (0-1) at Titans (1-0)

Time: 10 a.m.

Line/total: Titans -3, 43½

Analysis: The Colts were not as bad as some thought they would be without quarterback Andrew Luck in Week 1. Jacoby Brissett led the comeback to force overtime only to fall short on the road against the Chargers. Tennessee went on the road and handed the Browns a 30-point loss. The questions are: Are the Colts not going to be terrible? Or are the Titans a legitimate contender?

By the numbers: Brissett completed 70 percent of his passes in Week 1 but has a 60 percent career completion percentage. … The last time the Titans scored 40 or more points was on Nov. 13, 2016, against Green Bay, and they lost to the Colts the following week.

Pick: Titans 20, Colts 17

— — —

Chargers (1-0) at Lions (0-0-1)

Time: 10 a.m.

Line/total: Chargers -1½, 47

Analysis: After escaping with an overtime win at home against the Colts, the Chargers travel to Detroit to face the Lions. Detroit blew a fourth-quarter lead and was fortunate to come away with a tie against the Cardinals in Week 1. After one season and one game in Detroit, Matt Patricia could be on the hot seat.

By the numbers: The Chargers are probably to be the public favorite after watching the Lions’ meltdown last week, but since 2003, road favorites of 2½ points are 52-70 (42.6 percent) against the spread.

Pick: Lions 28, Chargers 24

— — —

Bills (1-0) at Giants (0-1)

Time: 10 a.m.

Line/total: Bills -2½, 44½

Analysis: Buffalo begins the season playing consecutive games in the same stadium, but both are on the road. The Bills came back to beat the Jets in East Rutherford in Week 1. The good news for the Giants following the Week 1 loss to the Cowboys was that Eli Manning was sacked just once and did not throw an interception.

By the numbers: The Bills are 30-43-3 as road favorites the last 16 seasons. … The Giants are 107-96-6 as a home underdog during the same time period.

Pick: Giants 21, Bills 20

— — —

Cardinals (0-0-1) at Ravens (1-0)

Time: 10 a.m.

Line/total: Ravens -13, 46

Analysis: For about three quarters, Kyler Murray’s NFL debut was unimpressive. Then the Lions became, well, the Lions. Murray finished with more than 300 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Baltimore QB Lamar Jackson torched the Dolphins for five touchdowns, including two to Murray’s former college teammate Marquise “Hollywood” Brown.

By the numbers: Murray was sacked five times in Week 1, tied for second most. … Baltimore recorded three sacks in its opener and averaged three sacks per game in 2018.

Pick: Ravens 35, Cardinals 21

— — —

Patriots (1-0) at Dolphins (0-1)

Time: 10 a.m.

Line/total: Patriots -18½, 48½

Analysis: The Antonio Brown era in New England looks to be moving forward without a suspension from the NFL. While Bill Belichick always has his team prepared for any opponent, the Dolphins appear to be in complete shambles. Reports have surfaced that several Miami players, including safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, have asked for trades.

By the numbers: The Patriots have not won at Miami since 2016. … In the last 15 years, there has been just one road favorite greater than 16 points (0-1 ATS).

Pick: Patriots 28, Dolphins 10

— — —

Cowboys (1-0) at Redskins (0-1)

Time: 10 a.m.

Line/total: Cowboys -5½, 46½

Analysis: The Cowboys and Redskins will each play an NFC East opponent for the second consecutive week. Both teams had double-digit halftime leads in Week 1, but only the Cowboys held onto their lead. Washington scored a late touchdown to cover but lost 32-27 to the Eagles.

By the numbers: Dallas as a road favorite against divisional opponents is 56-63-3 ATS (47.1 percent). … The Redskins allowed 436 total yards in Week 1, and Dallas gained 494 yards in its opener.

Pick: Cowboys 24, Redskins 20

— — —

Jaguars (0-1) at Texans (1-0)

Time: 10 a.m.

Line/total: Texans -9, 43

Analysis: Jacksonville parted ways with QB Blake Bortles this offseason and brought in Nick Foles to revive the offense. Two series in, and Foles suffered a broken collarbone. The Texans will go from defending Drew Brees and the Saints offense to rookie QB Gardner Minshew. The Texans offensive line will have to be better in pass protection after giving up six sacks Monday night.

By the numbers: The Texans are 21-13 all time against Jacksonville and 12-4 at home. … Houston has won those 12 home games by an average of 12.2 points.

Pick: Texans 24, Jaguars 14

— — —

Seahawks (1-0) at Steelers (0-1)

Time: 10 a.m.

Line/total: Steelers -3½, 47½

Analysis: Seattle escaped with a Week 1 win despite being a 9½-point favorite. The Steelers did not manage a touchdown for the first time since Oct. 1, 2017. Despite Seattle winning, both teams had disappointing openers.

By the numbers: Since 2003, the Steelers are the best ATS team in the NFL coming off a loss, having posted a 116-81-5 record (56.9 percent). … The Seahawks are 88-93-8 as road underdogs in the same time frame.

Pick: Steelers 24, Seahawks 17

— — —

49ers (1-0) at Bengals (0-1)

Time: 10 a.m.

Line/total: Bengals -1, 46

Analysis: No A.J. Green, no problem for Andy Dalton and the Bengals. Third-year wide receiver John Ross III caught seven passes for 158 yards and two touchdowns in a loss to Seattle. For the 49ers, the defense was the story in their opening win at Tampa Bay, as they returned two Jameis Winston interceptions for touchdowns. San Francisco QB Jimmy Garoppolo has to be better this week.

By the numbers: Ross has 368 career receiving yards, with 158 coming last week. … The 49ers allowed 158 passing yards to the Buccaneers in Week 1.

Pick: Bengals 23, 49ers 21

— — —

Vikings (1-0) at Packers (1-0)

Time: 10 a.m.

Line/total: Packers -2½, 43

Analysis: Dalvin Cook ran all over the Falcons in Week 1, with 111 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 5.3 yards per carry. Green Bay is on extended rest after opening the season with a 10-3 victory against the Bears on Sept. 5. The teams played to a 29-29 tie at Lambeau in Week 2 last season.

By the numbers: Minnesota rushed for 172 yards on 38 carries in Week 1. … The Packers held the Bears to 46 rushing yards on 15 carries.

Pick: Vikings 27, Packers 24

— — —

Chiefs (1-0) at Raiders (1-0)

Time: 1:05 p.m.

Line/total: Chiefs -7, 53½

Analysis: The Chiefs picked up where they left off last season, scoring 40 points against the Jaguars in Week 1 with an offense that looked unstoppable. Oakland will be without safety Johnathan Abram (shoulder), and cornerback Gareon Conley (questionable, neck) is ailing.

By the numbers: The Raiders will have to find an answer after giving up 75 points to the Chiefs last season. … The Chiefs are 125-110-6 ATS against the division in the last 16 seasons, and Oakland is 110-126-5 ATS.

Pick: Chiefs 35, Raiders 21

— — —

Saints (1-0) at Rams (1-0)

Time: 1:25 p.m.

Line/total: Rams -2, 52

Analysis: This is the much-anticipated rematch of the 2019 NFC Championship game that included perhaps the most famous no-call of all time. The Saints will be looking for revenge and will be on a short week after playing Monday night. The Rams played an even game with Carolina in Week 1, which, after seeing the Panthers on Thursday, might not be that impressive.

By the numbers: The Rams have won slightly more than 50 percent at home straight up since 2003 (dating back to St. Louis). … New Orleans is 38-42 ATS with a rest disadvantage in the last 16 seasons.

Pick: Rams 31, Saints 28

— — —

Bears (0-1) at Broncos (0-1)

Time: 1:25 p.m.

Line/total: Bears -2, 40

Analysis: The Bears and Broncos lost division games in Week 1 in embarrassing fashion. The teams combined for 19 points and one touchdown. The Bears will be on extra rest, and the Broncos are on a short week. Chicago has not played in Denver since 2011.

By the numbers: The Bears tied the Steelers for the lowest point total of Week 1 with three. … The Broncos’ defense did not record a sack in the opener. … Chicago QB Mitch Trubisky was sacked five times by the Packers.

Pick: Broncos 17, Bears 13

— — —

Eagles (1-0) at Falcons (0-1)

Time: 5:20 p.m.

Line/total: Eagles -1½, 52½

Analysis: Philadelphia finally woke up in the second half and outscored Washington 25-7 to get a five-point win last week. The Falcons lost by 16 to the Vikings despite outgaining Minnesota by 76 yards. A minus-3 turnover differential did not help Atlanta.

By the numbers: The Eagles held Washington to 5-for-13 on third down while going 11-for-17. … Atlanta allowed Minnesota to convert 50 percent of its third-down attempts.

Pick: Eagles 26, Falcons 21

— — —

Monday

Browns (0-1) at Jets (0-1)

Time: 5:20 p.m.

Line/total: Browns -6½, 44

Analysis: Cleveland was expected to make big strides this season with the addition of WR Odell Beckham Jr. but lost its home opener by 30 points. Now the Browns will be on the road attempting to avoid an 0-2 start. Jets QB Sam Darnold is out with mono, so Trevor Siemian will make the start.

By the numbers: The Browns are 26-18-3 as road favorites in the last 16 seasons. … Siemian has a career completion percentage of 59.3 percent with 30 touchdowns and 24 interceptions.

Pick: Browns 24, Jets 20

More Betting: Follow at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Don't miss the latest Raiders news. Like our Vegas Nation page
Sports Betting Spotlight Videos
Raiders Videos
With Wide Receiver JJ Nelson out Keelan Doss may see the field Sunday- VIDEO
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden announced that wide receiver J.J Nelson would be out on Sunday, opening the door for Keelan Doss to see the field for the first time on the team's 53-man roster. Gruden also talked about viewing Tyrell Williams at WR1. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders put Abram on IR, Sign Juston Burris - VIDEO
The Raiders have officially put rookie safety Johnathan Abram on IR and in a corresponding move signed defensive back Juston Burris. Cornerback Gareon Conley is expected to play in Sunday's game while wide receiver J.J. Nelson is out with an ankle injury. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders hold final practice before facing the Chiefs Sunday - Full Gruden Presser - VIDEO
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden spoke after Friday's practice ahead of facing Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Oakland. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders look to play disciplined against Mahomes, Olson talks O-Line and bringing Keelan Doss back - VIDEO
Raiders defensive coordinator Paul Guenther talked about staying disciplined when playing Patrick Mahomes and the explosive Chiefs offense. Offensive coordinator Greg Olson praised the offensive line, and spoke about bringing back wide receiver Keelan Doss. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gareon Conley limited in practice, expected to play against Chiefs - VIDEO
Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley expected to play against the Chiefs after being listed as limited in Thursday's practice. Offensive Coordinator Greg Olson talks about Kolton Miller and his matchup against Frank Clack in Sunday's game. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Derek Carr on Darren Waller - VIDEO
After Monday night's victory over the Broncos, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr opened up about what tight end Darren Waller's story meant to him and what it felt like to see him have become a big part of the win over their division rival's in Denver. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Johnathan Abram Out For Season With Injury - VIDEO
Raiders rookie safety Johnathan Abram will be placed on season ending IR with a shoulder injury sustained in Monday night's game against the Broncos. Cornerback Gareon Conley participated in today's practice after being carted off during the Broncos game. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gruden reflects on his 100th Career win before preparing for the Chiefs - VIDEO
The Raiders' Monday Night Football victory over the Denver Broncos marked Head Coach Jon Gruden's 100th career win as a head coach in the NFL. Gruden was pleased with the performances of Tight End Darren Waller and rookie Running Back Josh Jacobs, but realizes the Kansas City Chiefs present a tough challenge on a short week. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Derek Carr and Jon Gruden ready to stop addressing Antonio Brown - VIDEO
Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden and Quarterback Derek Carr are both ready to move on from addressing former WR Antonio Brown and maintain focus on the team after season opening victory over the Denver Broncos. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders cap chaotic week with a win - VIDEO
After a chaotic week leading to the departure of WR Antonio Brown, the Raiders handled business in their final home opener in Oakland with a victory over division rival Denver Broncos. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gruden and Carr Speak after Victory over Broncos - Full Presser – VIDEO
Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden and Quarterback Derek Carr speak after the team's season opening victory over the Denver Broncos. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Watch Party At The Linq - Video
Raiders Fans gather at the Linq to watch the team's first game against the Denver Broncos during Monday night football.
Johnathan Abram On Preparing For First Game Against Broncos - Video
Raiders safety Johnathan Abram talks about preparing for the 2019-2020 season of the NFL and the goals he hopes to accomplish this season with the team.
Antonio Brown's Raiders era is over before it begins
Antonio Browns release from the Raiders capped off a chaotic week as the Raiders try to prepare for their season opener against the Broncos. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jon Gruden Addresses Antonio Brown Release - VIDEO
The Raiders cut Wide Receiver Antonio Brown and Jon Gruden said he was disappointed that he never got the opportunity to coach him, however Gruden is excited about the upcoming season opener. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders release Antonio Brown - VIDEO
The Antonio Brown saga with the Raiders came to an end when the team released the wide receiver this morning. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Five Raiders to Watch on Defense in 2019
As the Raiders 2019 debut on Monday Night Football nears, get geared up for the season by checking out five defensive players to watch. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Olson expected Antonio Brown to play Monday night throughout controversy, Guenther praises multiple leaders on defense - VIDEO.
Offensive Coordinator Raiders Offensive Coordinator Greg Olson see's the receiver position as a strength and expected Antonio Brown to play in the season opener. Defensive Coordinator Paul Guenther praises his defensive players who have an "A-Type Personalities" (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Greg Olson and Paul Guenther speak after practice - Raiders Press Conference 9/6
Raiders Offensive and Defensive Coordinators Greg Olson and Paul Guenther speak after practice from Raiders HQ in Alameda, CA. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Antonio Brown expected to play in Raiders Season Opener - VIDEO
After making an apology to the team in meetings this morning, Antonio Brown is expected to play Monday Night Against the Denver Broncos in the Raiders season opener. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jon Gruden frustrated with Antonio Brown situation, but focused on the Broncos - VIDEO
Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden expressed his frustrations with the Antonio Brown news, however he is getting the team prepared for the season opener and is focused on a Monday Night Football victory over the Broncos. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Nation Mailbag: Antonio Brown Goes After Mike Mayock, MNF preview
Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown continues to make headlines as an altercation took place between him and general manager Mike Mayock over fines imposed on no. 84. Review-Journal sports columnist Ed Graney and Heidi Fang talk about the developing situation with Brown, preview their Monday Night Football contest against the Denver Broncos, and answer questions from fans.
Raiders General Manger Mike Mayock addresses Antonio Brown news- VIDEO
Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock called a surprise media availability to address the Antonio Brown possible suspension. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Derek Carr details chemistry with Antonio Brown, praises Von Miller and Bradley Chubb - VIDEO
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr details his relationship with wide receiver Antonio Brown, speaking highly of Brown's work ethic. He also talked about what it is like working with a receiver of Brown caliber, and praised the Denver Broncos defensive stars Von Miller and Bradley Chubb. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Antonio Brown fined as Raiders begin preparing for Denver - VIDEO
Raiders Wide Receiver Antonio Brown was fined early this morning for missing team walk-through's in the preseason,and posted his not from General Manager Mike Mayock on his Instagram account in the newest development of the Antonio Brown saga. The Raiders also began preparing for their Monday Night Football match-up against division rival Denver Broncos. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Nation: The Raiders Top 5 Opponents in 2019 - Video
Ahead of the Raiders first season game of 2019, we take a look at the team's toughest opponents on their schedule, what they bring to the table and how the Silver and Black can get an edge on them.
Jon Gruden looks forward to working with DeShone Kizer, talks Keelan Doss leaving - VIDEO
Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden said he is looking forward to working with new quarterback DeShone Kizer after placing Nathan Peterman on IR with an elbow injury. He also spoke about Hard Knocks star Keelan Doss, wishing the Alameda native the best in Jacksonville after an unsuccessful attempt to keep him on the practice squad. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders waive Keelan Doss, bring roster to 53
The Raiders cut many notable players including Las Vegan Brandon Marshall and Hard Knocks Star Keelan Doss on Saturday bringing the roster number to 53. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Raiders' Top 5 Acquisitions in 2019
The Raiders fought hard in free agency to acquire playmakers that could be immediately plugged in to areas in which the team needed to improve. The Review-Journal's Heidi Fang takes a look at the top 5 acquisitions made by the team in 2019. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Steel cables will hoist roof at Allegiant Stadium - VIDEO
Stainless steel cables are being put into place at Allegiant Stadium to begin the process of putting the roof on the 65,000-seat stadium in Las Vegas. Stadium Chief Operating Officer Don Webb explains how the cables will be used to get the roof put on the future home of the Raiders and UNLV football. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nathan Peterman Looks to Win the Backup Quarterback Role as Preseason Comes to a Close - VIDEO
Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden has always been vocal about how much he likes quarterback Nathan Peterman and with preseason coming to an end, Peterman will have one more chance to either win the backup role or solidify a spot on the teams 53-man roster. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Johnathan Abram's wife on his "Hard Knocks" appearance
Johnathan Abram's wife thinks her husband was annoying on the first episode of the Raiders on HBO's "Hard Knocks."
Raiders Johnathan Abram On Moving to Las Vegas - Video
Raiders safety Johnathan Abram talks about the team moving to Las Vegas and how he is ready to bring his game to the desert in the new Allegiant Stadium.
Raiders Safety Johnathan Abram and Wife Bri'Anna On Being A Football Family - Video
Raiders safety Johnathan Abram and his wife Bri'Anna sit down to talk about being a football family and what it means for their daughter and how it changed their lifestyle.
Allegiant celebrates naming deal with tailgate party
Allegiant Air employees celebrate with a tailgate party after the company’s naming deal with the Raiders for the new Las Vegas stadium.
A look at the Raiders headquarters under construction in Henderson
Don Webb, chief operating officer of the LV Stadium Co., gives the Review-Journal a tour of the Raiders headquarters under construction in Henderson. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts views Las Vegas stadium as opportunity
MGM Resorts International intends to offer tailgating experiences at its resorts before and after events at Raiders stadium. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett is sacked by Los Angeles Chargers defensive end ...
Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge — Week 2
RJ

Hank Goldberg and Mark Franco each went 5-0 ATS in Week 1, Micah Roberts and Joe D’Amico finished 4-1, and Brent Musburger led a pack of four contestants at 3-2.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins, right, runs past Jacksonville Jaguars defensive ...
Chiefs could exploit injured Raiders secondary
By Brent Musburger Special to the / RJ

Kansas City scored 40 points in a victory at Jacksonville in Week 1, and the Raiders have serious injury concerns in their defensive backfield.

Florida defensive lineman Tedarrell Slaton celebrates after making a tackle on UT Martin runnin ...
Florida should start new streak against Kentucky
By Christopher Smith Special to the / RJ

Kentucky wide receiver Lynn Bowden is the only passing-game threat that the Gators must contain, so the defense can blitz backup quarterback Sawyer Smith at will.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett during an NFL football game against the Los Ange ...
NFL betting trends for Week 2
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

The Colts thumped the Titans in both meetings last season. Indianapolis has won six of the last seven games in Nashville straight up.

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (14) runs during an NCAA college football game in State Co ...
2019 college football betting trends — Week 3
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

Pittsburgh is 12-6 as a road underdog since 2015, and the visiting team has covered the last three years in the Pitt-Penn State series.