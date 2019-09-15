2019 NFL betting breakdown: Week 2

Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) scores a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

Eric Parkila, @ParkilaSports

Colts (0-1) at Titans (1-0)

Time: 10 a.m.

Line/total: Titans -3, 43½

Analysis: The Colts were not as bad as some thought they would be without quarterback Andrew Luck in Week 1. Jacoby Brissett led the comeback to force overtime only to fall short on the road against the Chargers. Tennessee went on the road and handed the Browns a 30-point loss. The questions are: Are the Colts not going to be terrible? Or are the Titans a legitimate contender?

By the numbers: Brissett completed 70 percent of his passes in Week 1 but has a 60 percent career completion percentage. … The last time the Titans scored 40 or more points was on Nov. 13, 2016, against Green Bay, and they lost to the Colts the following week.

Pick: Titans 20, Colts 17

— — —

Chargers (1-0) at Lions (0-0-1)

Time: 10 a.m.

Line/total: Chargers -1½, 47

Analysis: After escaping with an overtime win at home against the Colts, the Chargers travel to Detroit to face the Lions. Detroit blew a fourth-quarter lead and was fortunate to come away with a tie against the Cardinals in Week 1. After one season and one game in Detroit, Matt Patricia could be on the hot seat.

By the numbers: The Chargers are probably to be the public favorite after watching the Lions’ meltdown last week, but since 2003, road favorites of 2½ points are 52-70 (42.6 percent) against the spread.

Pick: Lions 28, Chargers 24

— — —

Bills (1-0) at Giants (0-1)

Time: 10 a.m.

Line/total: Bills -2½, 44½

Analysis: Buffalo begins the season playing consecutive games in the same stadium, but both are on the road. The Bills came back to beat the Jets in East Rutherford in Week 1. The good news for the Giants following the Week 1 loss to the Cowboys was that Eli Manning was sacked just once and did not throw an interception.

By the numbers: The Bills are 30-43-3 as road favorites the last 16 seasons. … The Giants are 107-96-6 as a home underdog during the same time period.

Pick: Giants 21, Bills 20

— — —

Cardinals (0-0-1) at Ravens (1-0)

Time: 10 a.m.

Line/total: Ravens -13, 46

Analysis: For about three quarters, Kyler Murray’s NFL debut was unimpressive. Then the Lions became, well, the Lions. Murray finished with more than 300 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Baltimore QB Lamar Jackson torched the Dolphins for five touchdowns, including two to Murray’s former college teammate Marquise “Hollywood” Brown.

By the numbers: Murray was sacked five times in Week 1, tied for second most. … Baltimore recorded three sacks in its opener and averaged three sacks per game in 2018.

Pick: Ravens 35, Cardinals 21

— — —

Patriots (1-0) at Dolphins (0-1)

Time: 10 a.m.

Line/total: Patriots -18½, 48½

Analysis: The Antonio Brown era in New England looks to be moving forward without a suspension from the NFL. While Bill Belichick always has his team prepared for any opponent, the Dolphins appear to be in complete shambles. Reports have surfaced that several Miami players, including safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, have asked for trades.

By the numbers: The Patriots have not won at Miami since 2016. … In the last 15 years, there has been just one road favorite greater than 16 points (0-1 ATS).

Pick: Patriots 28, Dolphins 10

— — —

Cowboys (1-0) at Redskins (0-1)

Time: 10 a.m.

Line/total: Cowboys -5½, 46½

Analysis: The Cowboys and Redskins will each play an NFC East opponent for the second consecutive week. Both teams had double-digit halftime leads in Week 1, but only the Cowboys held onto their lead. Washington scored a late touchdown to cover but lost 32-27 to the Eagles.

By the numbers: Dallas as a road favorite against divisional opponents is 56-63-3 ATS (47.1 percent). … The Redskins allowed 436 total yards in Week 1, and Dallas gained 494 yards in its opener.

Pick: Cowboys 24, Redskins 20

— — —

Jaguars (0-1) at Texans (1-0)

Time: 10 a.m.

Line/total: Texans -9, 43

Analysis: Jacksonville parted ways with QB Blake Bortles this offseason and brought in Nick Foles to revive the offense. Two series in, and Foles suffered a broken collarbone. The Texans will go from defending Drew Brees and the Saints offense to rookie QB Gardner Minshew. The Texans offensive line will have to be better in pass protection after giving up six sacks Monday night.

By the numbers: The Texans are 21-13 all time against Jacksonville and 12-4 at home. … Houston has won those 12 home games by an average of 12.2 points.

Pick: Texans 24, Jaguars 14

— — —

Seahawks (1-0) at Steelers (0-1)

Time: 10 a.m.

Line/total: Steelers -3½, 47½

Analysis: Seattle escaped with a Week 1 win despite being a 9½-point favorite. The Steelers did not manage a touchdown for the first time since Oct. 1, 2017. Despite Seattle winning, both teams had disappointing openers.

By the numbers: Since 2003, the Steelers are the best ATS team in the NFL coming off a loss, having posted a 116-81-5 record (56.9 percent). … The Seahawks are 88-93-8 as road underdogs in the same time frame.

Pick: Steelers 24, Seahawks 17

— — —

49ers (1-0) at Bengals (0-1)

Time: 10 a.m.

Line/total: Bengals -1, 46

Analysis: No A.J. Green, no problem for Andy Dalton and the Bengals. Third-year wide receiver John Ross III caught seven passes for 158 yards and two touchdowns in a loss to Seattle. For the 49ers, the defense was the story in their opening win at Tampa Bay, as they returned two Jameis Winston interceptions for touchdowns. San Francisco QB Jimmy Garoppolo has to be better this week.

By the numbers: Ross has 368 career receiving yards, with 158 coming last week. … The 49ers allowed 158 passing yards to the Buccaneers in Week 1.

Pick: Bengals 23, 49ers 21

— — —

Vikings (1-0) at Packers (1-0)

Time: 10 a.m.

Line/total: Packers -2½, 43

Analysis: Dalvin Cook ran all over the Falcons in Week 1, with 111 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 5.3 yards per carry. Green Bay is on extended rest after opening the season with a 10-3 victory against the Bears on Sept. 5. The teams played to a 29-29 tie at Lambeau in Week 2 last season.

By the numbers: Minnesota rushed for 172 yards on 38 carries in Week 1. … The Packers held the Bears to 46 rushing yards on 15 carries.

Pick: Vikings 27, Packers 24

— — —

Chiefs (1-0) at Raiders (1-0)

Time: 1:05 p.m.

Line/total: Chiefs -7, 53½

Analysis: The Chiefs picked up where they left off last season, scoring 40 points against the Jaguars in Week 1 with an offense that looked unstoppable. Oakland will be without safety Johnathan Abram (shoulder), and cornerback Gareon Conley (questionable, neck) is ailing.

By the numbers: The Raiders will have to find an answer after giving up 75 points to the Chiefs last season. … The Chiefs are 125-110-6 ATS against the division in the last 16 seasons, and Oakland is 110-126-5 ATS.

Pick: Chiefs 35, Raiders 21

— — —

Saints (1-0) at Rams (1-0)

Time: 1:25 p.m.

Line/total: Rams -2, 52

Analysis: This is the much-anticipated rematch of the 2019 NFC Championship game that included perhaps the most famous no-call of all time. The Saints will be looking for revenge and will be on a short week after playing Monday night. The Rams played an even game with Carolina in Week 1, which, after seeing the Panthers on Thursday, might not be that impressive.

By the numbers: The Rams have won slightly more than 50 percent at home straight up since 2003 (dating back to St. Louis). … New Orleans is 38-42 ATS with a rest disadvantage in the last 16 seasons.

Pick: Rams 31, Saints 28

— — —

Bears (0-1) at Broncos (0-1)

Time: 1:25 p.m.

Line/total: Bears -2, 40

Analysis: The Bears and Broncos lost division games in Week 1 in embarrassing fashion. The teams combined for 19 points and one touchdown. The Bears will be on extra rest, and the Broncos are on a short week. Chicago has not played in Denver since 2011.

By the numbers: The Bears tied the Steelers for the lowest point total of Week 1 with three. … The Broncos’ defense did not record a sack in the opener. … Chicago QB Mitch Trubisky was sacked five times by the Packers.

Pick: Broncos 17, Bears 13

— — —

Eagles (1-0) at Falcons (0-1)

Time: 5:20 p.m.

Line/total: Eagles -1½, 52½

Analysis: Philadelphia finally woke up in the second half and outscored Washington 25-7 to get a five-point win last week. The Falcons lost by 16 to the Vikings despite outgaining Minnesota by 76 yards. A minus-3 turnover differential did not help Atlanta.

By the numbers: The Eagles held Washington to 5-for-13 on third down while going 11-for-17. … Atlanta allowed Minnesota to convert 50 percent of its third-down attempts.

Pick: Eagles 26, Falcons 21

— — —

Monday

Browns (0-1) at Jets (0-1)

Time: 5:20 p.m.

Line/total: Browns -6½, 44

Analysis: Cleveland was expected to make big strides this season with the addition of WR Odell Beckham Jr. but lost its home opener by 30 points. Now the Browns will be on the road attempting to avoid an 0-2 start. Jets QB Sam Darnold is out with mono, so Trevor Siemian will make the start.

By the numbers: The Browns are 26-18-3 as road favorites in the last 16 seasons. … Siemian has a career completion percentage of 59.3 percent with 30 touchdowns and 24 interceptions.

Pick: Browns 24, Jets 20

More Betting: Follow at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.