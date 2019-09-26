84°F
Betting

2019 NFL records against the spread, over-under

Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 26, 2019 - 11:25 am
 

Records against the spread and the number of times the game went over, under and pushed through Week 3 of the NFL season.

AFC EAST ATS O/U
Buffalo 2-1 0-3
New England 2-1 1-2
New York Jets 1-2 1-2
Miami 0-3 1-2
— —
AFC NORTH ATS O/U
Cincinnati 2-1 1-2
Baltimore 1-2 2-1
Pittsburgh 1-2 1-2
Cleveland 1-2 1-2
— —
AFC SOUTH ATS O/U
Indianapolis 2-0-1 2-1
Jacksonville 2-1 1-2
Houston 2-1 1-2
Tennessee 1-2 1-2
— —
AFC WEST ATS O/U
Kansas City 3-0 2-1
Denver 1-2 1-2
Oakland 1-2 1-2
Los Angeles Chargers 0-2-1 1-2
— —
NFC EAST ATS O/U
Dallas 3-0 2-1
Washington 1-2 3-0
New York Giants 1-2 2-1
Philadelphia 0-3 2-1
— —
NFC NORTH ATS O/U
Green Bay 3-0 1-2
Detroit 2-1 2-1
Minnesota 2-1 1-2
Chicago 1-2 1-2
— —
NFC SOUTH ATS O/U
Atlanta 1-2 1-2
Carolina 1-2 2-1
New Orleans 1-2 2-1
Tampa Bay 1-2 1-2
— —
NFC WEST ATS O/U
Los Angeles Rams 3-0 1-2
San Francisco 2-1 1-2
Arizona 2-1 2-1
Seattle 1-2 2-1
