2019 NFL records against the spread, over-under
The Dolphins still haven’t won a game, but they finally covered a spread in Week 5 of the NFL season.
Records against the spread and the number of times the game went over, under and pushed through Week 6 of the NFL season.
|AFC EAST
|ATS
|O/U
|Buffalo
|4-1
|0-5
|New England
|4-2
|2-4
|New York Jets
|2-3
|2-3
|Miami
|1-4
|1-4
|— —
|AFC NORTH
|ATS
|O/U
|Pittsburgh
|4-2
|2-4
|Cincinnati
|3-3
|2-4
|Cleveland
|2-4
|3-3
|Baltimore
|1-5
|4-2
|— —
|AFC SOUTH
|ATS
|O/U
|Indianapolis
|3-1-1
|3-2
|Houston
|4-2
|3-3
|Jacksonville
|3-3
|3-3
|Tennessee
|2-4
|1-5
|— —
|AFC WEST
|ATS
|O/U
|Oakland
|3-2
|3-2
|Denver
|3-3
|2-4
|Kansas City
|3-3
|4-2
|Los Angeles Chargers
|1-4
|1-5
|— —
|NFC EAST
|ATS
|O/U
|Dallas
|3-3
|4-2
|Philadelphia
|2-4
|4-2
|New York Giants
|2-4
|3-3
|Washington
|1-5
|3-3
|— —
|NFC NORTH
|ATS
|O/U
|Detroit
|4-1
|3-2
|Minnesota
|4-2
|2-4
|Green Bay
|4-2
|3-3
|Chicago
|2-3
|2-3
|— —
|NFC SOUTH
|ATS
|O/U
|Carolina
|4-2
|4-2
|New Orleans
|4-2
|3-3
|Tampa Bay
|2-4
|4-2
|Atlanta
|1-5
|3-3
|— —
|NFC WEST
|ATS
|O/U
|San Francisco
|4-1
|1-4
|Los Angeles Rams
|4-2
|3-3
|Arizona
|4-2
|4-2
|Seattle
|3-3
|4-2