Betting

2019 NFL records against the spread, over-under

Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 17, 2019 - 11:48 am
 

Records against the spread and the number of times the game went over, under and pushed through Week 6 of the NFL season.

AFC EAST ATS O/U
Buffalo 4-1 0-5
New England 4-2 2-4
New York Jets 2-3 2-3
Miami 1-4 1-4
— —
AFC NORTH ATS O/U
Pittsburgh 4-2 2-4
Cincinnati 3-3 2-4
Cleveland 2-4 3-3
Baltimore 1-5 4-2
— —
AFC SOUTH ATS O/U
Indianapolis 3-1-1 3-2
Houston 4-2 3-3
Jacksonville 3-3 3-3
Tennessee 2-4 1-5
— —
AFC WEST ATS O/U
Oakland 3-2 3-2
Denver 3-3 2-4
Kansas City 3-3 4-2
Los Angeles Chargers 1-4 1-5
— —
NFC EAST ATS O/U
Dallas 3-3 4-2
Philadelphia 2-4 4-2
New York Giants 2-4 3-3
Washington 1-5 3-3
— —
NFC NORTH ATS O/U
Detroit 4-1 3-2
Minnesota 4-2 2-4
Green Bay 4-2 3-3
Chicago 2-3 2-3
— —
NFC SOUTH ATS O/U
Carolina 4-2 4-2
New Orleans 4-2 3-3
Tampa Bay 2-4 4-2
Atlanta 1-5 3-3
— —
NFC WEST ATS O/U
San Francisco 4-1 1-4
Los Angeles Rams 4-2 3-3
Arizona 4-2 4-2
Seattle 3-3 4-2
