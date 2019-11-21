2019 records against the spread, over-under
The Rams have covered three of their last four games to improve to 7 -3 against the spread this season.
Records against the spread and the number of times the game went over, under and pushed through Week 11 of the NFL season.
|AFC EAST
|ATS
|O/U
|New England
|7-3
|3-7
|Buffalo
|6-3-1
|3-7
|Miami
|5-5
|4-6
|New York Jets
|4-6
|6-4
|AFC NORTH
|ATS
|O/U
|Pittsburgh
|6-4
|3-7
|Baltimore
|5-5
|6-4
|Cincinnati
|4-6
|3-7
|Cleveland
|3-6-1
|4-6
|AFC SOUTH
|ATS
|O/U
|Indianapolis
|5-4-1
|6-4
|Jacksonville
|5-5
|5-5
|Houston
|5-5
|4-6
|Tennessee
|4-5-1
|5-5
|AFC WEST
|ATS
|O/U
|Denver
|6-4
|4-6
|Oakland
|6-4
|6-4
|Kansas City
|6-5
|7-4
|Los Angeles Chargers
|3-6-2
|3-8
|NFC EAST
|ATS
|O/U
|Dallas
|6-4
|7-3
|Philadelphia
|4-6
|5-5
|Washington
|3-7
|4-6
|New York Giants
|3-7
|6-4
|NFC NORTH
|ATS
|O/U
|Green Bay
|7-3
|5-5
|Minnesota
|6-5
|6-5
|Detroit
|4-6
|7-3
|Chicago
|3-7
|3-7
|NFC SOUTH
|ATS
|O/U
|New Orleans
|7-3
|5-5
|Carolina
|5-5
|6-4
|Atlanta
|4-6
|3-7
|Tampa Bay
|2-8
|8-2
|NFC WEST
|ATS
|O/U
|Los Angeles Rams
|7-3
|3-7
|Arizona
|7-3-1
|7-4
|San Francisco
|5-4-1
|5-5
|Seattle
|5-5
|6-4