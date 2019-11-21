53°F
Betting

2019 records against the spread, over-under

Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 21, 2019 - 1:15 pm
 

Records against the spread and the number of times the game went over, under and pushed through Week 11 of the NFL season.

AFC EAST ATS O/U
New England 7-3 3-7
Buffalo 6-3-1 3-7
Miami 5-5 4-6
New York Jets 4-6 6-4
— —
AFC NORTH ATS O/U
Pittsburgh 6-4 3-7
Baltimore 5-5 6-4
Cincinnati 4-6 3-7
Cleveland 3-6-1 4-6
— —
AFC SOUTH ATS O/U
Indianapolis 5-4-1 6-4
Jacksonville 5-5 5-5
Houston 5-5 4-6
Tennessee 4-5-1 5-5
— —
AFC WEST ATS O/U
Denver 6-4 4-6
Oakland 6-4 6-4
Kansas City 6-5 7-4
Los Angeles Chargers 3-6-2 3-8
— —
NFC EAST ATS O/U
Dallas 6-4 7-3
Philadelphia 4-6 5-5
Washington 3-7 4-6
New York Giants 3-7 6-4
— —
NFC NORTH ATS O/U
Green Bay 7-3 5-5
Minnesota 6-5 6-5
Detroit 4-6 7-3
Chicago 3-7 3-7
— —
NFC SOUTH ATS O/U
New Orleans 7-3 5-5
Carolina 5-5 6-4
Atlanta 4-6 3-7
Tampa Bay 2-8 8-2
— —
NFC WEST ATS O/U
Los Angeles Rams 7-3 3-7
Arizona 7-3-1 7-4
San Francisco 5-4-1 5-5
Seattle 5-5 6-4
