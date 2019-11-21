2019 records against the spread, over-under

The Rams have covered three of their last four games to improve to 7 -3 against the spread this season.

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey celebrates the team's win over the Chicago Bears in an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Los Angeles Rams running back Malcolm Brown celebrates after scoring against the Chicago Bears during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Records against the spread and the number of times the game went over, under and pushed through Week 11 of the NFL season.