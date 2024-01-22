49ers favored over Ravens, Chiefs in possible Super Bowl matchups

The Ravens crushed the 49ers on Christmas, but they’re 1-point underdogs to San Francisco in lines on possible Super Bowl matchups posted at sportsbooks.

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, right, scores a touchdown against Baltimore Ravens safety Geno Stone, left, and cornerback Marlon Humphrey during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, right, is unable to catch a pass while being defended by Baltimore Ravens safety Marcus Williams during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Scot Tucker)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, left, escapes pressure from San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa, right, during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) walks to the sideline after throwing an interception against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (24) sacks San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) during an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Scot Tucker)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson looks for a receiver during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson looks for a receiver against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

The Ravens crushed the 49ers 33-19 as 6½-point road underdogs in a highly anticipated matchup between the NFL’s top two teams Christmas Day.

Despite Baltimore’s dominance in that game, the Ravens are 1-point underdogs to San Francisco in lines on possible Super Bowl matchups at Allegiant Stadium posted Monday at the Westgate SuperBook and Circa Sports.

“Baltimore has looked better recently while the Niners have had a few hiccups,” SuperBook vice president of risk Jeff Sherman said. “We have to take that into account when we make the adjustment from the first line on a neutral field.

“We still have San Francisco as the No. 1 team.”

The total for a 49ers-Ravens Super Bowl is 47½ at the SuperBook and 48 at Circa.

If the 49ers and Chiefs meet in a rematch of the 2020 Super Bowl, San Francisco is a 2½-point favorite over Kansas City at both books. The Chiefs won the previous matchup 31-20 for quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ first championship.

“At 3, you would’ve had a lot of Chiefs support,” Sherman said. “Those numbers are as of today. If the Chiefs go out and win by double digits in Baltimore, there will be a lot of people looking for the Chiefs, and the line could be less.

“So much of what goes into the line now is how do these teams look next weekend. The what-have-you-done-for-me-lately perception is built into the lines when they come out.”

The total for 49ers-Chiefs is 46½ at the SuperBook and 47 at Circa.

Kansas City is a 3-point favorite over Detroit at both books in a potential Super Bowl matchup.

“I just felt it would be tough to make it more than 3. If it’s above it, we’d get Lions support,” Sherman said.

The total is 50 at Circa and 50½ at the SuperBook.

The biggest spread is for a Ravens-Lions matchup. Baltimore is favored by 4 over Detroit at the SuperBook and by 4½ at Circa.

“I pretty much subtracted power ratings to get the spreads,” Circa sportsbook risk manager Dylan Sullivan said. “And improved the Lions and Chiefs since they will be coming off wins against the best two teams.”

Sherman said if the Ravens were favorites of 3 or less over the Lions, it would be one-way action on Baltimore.

“If the Ravens handle the Chiefs and the Lions win in San Francisco, there will be a little bit more people looking for Baltimore,” he said. “It’s got to be above 3.”

The total is 48½ at Circa and 50½ at the SuperBook.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.