5 unusual prop bets available for Super Bowl

Every sportsbook has odds on Matthew Stafford’s passing yards for Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Rams and Bengals. Here are some unique options to bet on.

Los Angeles Rams punter Johnny Hekker warms up before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Inglewood, Calif., Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Los Angeles Rams punter Johnny Hekker (6) punts before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow runs the ball during the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow runs for yardage against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of the NFL AFC Championship football game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo.. (AP Photos/Reed Hoffmann)

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) runs with the ball past Arizona Cardinals safety Deionte Thompson (22) during an NFL wild-card playoff football game Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) looks to avoid San Francisco 49ers cornerback Ambry Thomas (20) during the NFL NFC Championship game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022 in Inglewood, Calif. The Rams defeated the 49ers 20-17. (AP Photo/Doug Benc)

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon runs through the Kansas City Chiefs defense during the first half of the NFL AFC Championship football game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo.. (AP Photos/Reed Hoffmann)

Bettors can wager on almost anything that could happen in the Super Bowl.

Will the first kickoff be a touchback? Will Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford throw an interception? Will Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase score a touchdown?

Those types of bets can be found at almost any sportsbook, but some books are offering unique options this year.

Here are some of the more unusual props available for Sunday’s game:

Will any player fumble into the opponent’s end zone for a touchback?

Circa sportsbook manager Chris Bennett said he is “most proud of” this prop, which pays 25-1 for the “yes” and costs -4,200 to bet “no.”

“The type of prop that is usually going to be popular is one that people thing has a reasonable chance of happening and has a significantly better than even-money payout,” Bennett said. “I’m trying to word things in such as way that it’s not -110 on both sides.”

This prop fits right in with other long-shot bets such as whether there will be a safety or whether the game will go into overtime.

“A very rare occurrence in an NFL game, but we definitely can remember times that it’s happened,” Bennett said. “It can be a big momentum swing. It’s a rule that a lot of people hate, so we can bring that into one of the props.”

Will Johnny Hekker complete a pass?

The Rams punter has been involved in quite a few fake punts in his career, completing 14 passes in 23 attempts.

Yes pays +1,050 at Circa, and no is -1,700.

The Westgate SuperBook has a prop on whether Hekker will attempt a pass. The yes is +600, and the no is -900.

Will either Matthew Stafford or Joe Burrow have a 15-plus-yard rushing attempt?

Neither quarterback has had a run of 15 or more yards this season, but they have used their legs at times in the playoffs.

Burrow ran for 25 yards in the AFC title game against Kansas City, with a long of 11 yards. Stafford had a 14-yard run against San Francisco in the NFC title game.

Stafford’s prop total for rushing yards is 5½, and Burrow’s is 11½.

Yes pays +475 at Circa, and no is -620.

Will Odell Beckham Jr. have over 64½ receiving yards, score at least one TD and the Rams win?

Same-game parlays have become popular at some sportsbooks outside Las Vegas, and Station Casinos has jumped in with a few offerings for the Super Bowl.

In this example, Beckham is the key to a three-team parlay, but the legs are correlated, meaning that if Beckham has a big day and scores, the Rams are more likely to win. Yes pays +400, and no is -600.

Similar bets are available for most of the prominent offensive players in the game.

Joe Mixon -4½ rushing yards vs. UNLV’s points Friday

Cross-sport parlays are a staple of the Super Bowl and offer bettors the chance to try to handicap two events.

In this example at the Westgate, Bengals running back Mixon has to produce five more rushing yards than UNLV has points Friday against Boise State.

Mixon’s individual prop total at the Westgate is 60½. Kenpom.com projects the Rebels to score 60 against the Broncos.

If bettors want to open their Super Bowl wagering two days before kickoff, there’s a place to consider starting.

