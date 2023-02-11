55 predictions for how Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl will play out

A survey of opinions from media, oddsmakers, professional bettors and handicappers on Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce holds the Lamar Hunt Trophy while celebrating with quarterback Patrick Mahomes, at right, after they defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL AFC Championship playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

The Philadelphia Eagles are 1½-point favorites over the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday’s Super Bowl, and the total is 51. A survey of opinions from media, oddsmakers and professional bettors and handicappers:

Clay Baker, RaiderNation Radio 920: Chiefs, 31-28

When Andy Reid has two weeks to prepare, has he let you down before? The Chiefs will negate the Eagles’ pass rush with Isiah Pacheco, and the run game will stay a step ahead of Jalen Hurts.

Jim Barnes, Review-Journal: Eagles, 31-26

The Eagles’ path has been absurdly easy, but sometimes, it’s just your year.

Jeff Benson, Circa Sports operations manager: Chiefs, 31-21

I’ve had the Chiefs power-rated as the best team in football all season, and behind Mahomes/Kelce and their previous Super Bowl experience, I think they get it done for the second time in four years.

Vincent Bonsignore, Review-Journal: Chiefs, 28-24

It’s been way too easy for the Eagles in the playoffs against an “eh” Giants team and the wounded 49ers. The Chiefs have a wake-up call for them.

Stormy Buonantony, ESPN/VSiN: Chiefs, 27-24

It’s hard for me to see this game being a blowout either way. And if it comes down to the fourth quarter, I give an edge to Mahomes and Reid dialing up some magic to claim a second Lombardi Trophy in four years.

Chip Chirimbes, @chipchirimbes: Chiefs, 19-16

I’m concerned that the MVP is an underdog. Is that what the public wants?

Steve Cofield, ESPN Las Vegas: Chiefs, 27-23

Best player in football beats the best team. Andy Reid conquers his student.

Dionne D’Amico, Sportsmemo.com: Eagles, 26-24

This is going to be an evenly matched contest that comes down to whichever side makes fewer mistakes. And on both sides of the ball, that is Philly.

Joseph D’Amico, Sportsmemo.com: Eagles, 24-23

In what just might be one of the most competitive Super Bowls in recent memory, the Eagles are a little stronger in the trenches. And that is where this game will be won.

Todd Dewey, Review Journal: Eagles, 27-23

The Eagles’ pass rush makes Mahomes’ magic disappear.

Chuck Esposito, Red Rock sportsbook director: Chiefs, 27-26

Andy Reid is a remarkable 27-4 with the extra time to prepare. No Philly special here. Chiefs come from behind and win on the final drive of the game.

Patrick Everson, VegasInsider: Chiefs, 31-24

Circa Sports actually opened the Super Bowl at Chiefs -2½ and got blown off that number in a hurry. But I’m inclined to think Circa was onto something, market be damned. I’m on Chiefs alternate spread -6½ (+240).

Heidi Fang, Review-Journal: Eagles, 31-24

Football is won in the trenches, and I think the Eagles’ defensive line is more formidable.

Lou Finocchiaro, @gamblou: Chiefs, 39-29

Philly will discover that Mahomes and Kansas City’s offense are a class above the last six teams they’ve faced.

Doug Fitz, Systemplays.com: Chiefs, 23-20

I’ll take the big-game experience of Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes over Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts, who are both appearing in their first Super Bowl.

Mark Franco, FrancoSports.com: Chiefs, 31-30

The biggest question is Patrick Mahomes’ ankle, but he will be fine. I have this being one of the greatest Super Bowls of all time with Kansas City coming out on top.

Bernie Fratto, FoxSportsRadio: Eagles, 30-24

Defensively, Kansas City has featured a four-man front, two linebackers and heavy nickel. How does that not play into the hands of Philly’s rushing attack? Plus, KC ranks 31st in red-zone defense. That’s just two of the many reasons I think the Eagles prevail.

Tony Garcia, Review-Journal: Eagles, 37-24

Taking Philadelphia even though Chicago’s own Clubber Lang should have had his rematch against Rocky Balboa at Soldier Field, and I still hold that against the City of Brotherly Love.

Matt Gerhart, Review-Journal: Eagles, 24-20

With all the talk about the QBs, the Eagles’ running game grinds out a victory.

Jeff Goldberg, Review-Journal: Eagles, 30-21

The Eagles have seemingly flown under the radar all season, but Jalen Hurts and a dominant offensive line will leave no doubt in this one.

Oscar Gonzalez, Review-Journal: Chiefs, 28-24

An MVP performance from Patrick Mahomes will give Andy Reid a win over his former team in the final seconds of the game.

Sam Gordon, Review-Journal: Chiefs, 27-24

Kansas City has Patrick Mahomes. Philadelphia doesn’t.

Ben Gotz, Review-Journal: Chiefs, 31-24

One team has Patrick Mahomes and the other one doesn’t. Tough to bet against the MVP in what should be a close matchup.

Ed Graney, Review-Journal: Chiefs, 26-24

Just so the Raiders can say they knocked off the defending Super Bowl champions atop the AFC West next season (LOL).

Adam Hill, Review-Journal: Chiefs, 31-24

There has been too much talk about Patrick Mahomes’ ankle and not enough about Jalen Hurts’ shoulder.

Andy Iskoe, thelogicalapproach.com: Eagles, 27-20

Eagles have been more consistent all season, have better rush/pass balance and a strong defense, which led the NFL in sacks.

Scott Kellen, @SixthSenseNFL: Eagles, 29-27

Two elite offenses meet for only the seventh time in the history of the Super Bowl. The first six have seen each game total 51 or more points and go 5-1 to the over.

Doug Kezirian, ESPN Sports Betting Insider: Eagles, 27-17

I have never had less conviction on a Super Bowl than this matchup. I have embraced the prop bets, but I truly feel this game is full of unknowns, beginning with both injured quarterbacks.

Jay Kornegay, Westgate SuperBook VP: Eagles, 31-26

Eagles rushing attack won’t be slowed down in this one. They should have enough ball control to negate Mahomes and pull out a hard-fought win.

Dana Lane, PickDawgz.com: Chiefs, 27-21

Fifteen Chiefs have touched the ball offensively in the postseason, meaning they can match weaponry with the Eagles. I’ll side with Andy Reid, who has never lost in this series.

Allen Leiker, Review-Journal: Chiefs, 28-24

The Eagles have the better roster, but the Chiefs have Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid, who is 27-4 coming off a bye week.

Vinny Magliulo, Gaughan Gaming sportsbook director: Chiefs, 27-20

Eagles with the better defense and running game; Chiefs with an edge at QB and coaching on this stage. Essentially a pick’em game that’s a bookmaker’s dream.

Pamela Maldonado, Yahoo Sportsbook: Chiefs, 31-20

I trust the offensive genius of Andy Reid and the defensive strategist that is Steve Spagnuolo. Oh, and Patrick Mahomes every day of the week.

Bruce Marshall, GoldSheet.com: Chiefs, 26-22

The WIP listeners in Philly might not agree, but Nick Sirianni’s Birds have never featured in a tight postseason game, which can be expected here, and in which the Chiefs have mostly succeeded in the Mahomes era.

TC Martin, TCMartinShow.com: Chiefs, 27-24

Tough call, but the difference is Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid. Reid will have something special for his old employer. Look out for the KC BBQ Special.

Jason McCormick, Station Casinos VP of race and sports: Chiefs, 24-23

Kansas City overcomes a halftime deficit as Super Bowl MVP winner Patrick Mahomes continues his wizardry in an epic fourth-quarter comeback.

Tony Miller, Golden Nugget sportsbook executive director: Eagles, 32-31

The spread, the position players, so very close. I think it comes down to the running ability of Jalen Hurts that will make the difference here.

Lamarr Mitchell, MGM Resorts director of trading: Chiefs, 27-21

The MVP curse is broken.

Mitch Moss, VSiN: Eagles, 24-23

I hate betting against Patrick Mahomes, but Philadelphia has the better team from top to bottom.

John Murray, Westgate SuperBook director: Chiefs, 30-27

In a very even matchup, I give the edge to the Chiefs due to the experience of Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes. I think they win a tight, high-scoring game.

Tony Nevill, Treasure Island sportsbook director: Chiefs, 27-24

Eagles win the game on the field, but Super Bowl inexperience elevates Chiefs to win on the scoreboard.

Willie Ramirez, Associated Press/ESPN Las Vegas: Chiefs, 27-24

The Eagles have a stellar defense, but Mahomes and Reid are back in the Big Game for the third time in four years, and experience prevails with a late-game charge.

Micah Roberts, Sportsline.com: Eagles, 38-17

The Eagles’ NFL-best pass rush leads the way and gives Jalen Hurts a few short fields to work with.

Greg Robertson, Review-Journal: Chiefs, 27-13

In a game equally matched, go with the quarterback and coach that have been there many times before over two newcomers.

Ed Salmons, Westgate SuperBook vice president of risk: Eagles, 28-21

Offensive and defensive lines prove to be the backbone of another Super Bowl win.

David Schoen, Review-Journal: Chiefs, 34-22

Andy Reid will celebrate his second championship by drawing a mustache on Travis Kelce during the flight home.

Ted Sevransky, Sportsmemo.com: Chiefs, 27-21

Philly’s very weak strength of schedule is a legitimate problem as the Eagles step up in class for the first time in the postseason.

Jeff Sherman, Westgate SuperBook vice president of risk: Eagles, 27-20

The high ankle sprain will take its toll on Mahomes against the aggressive defense of the Eagles.

Alex B. Smith, axsmithsports.com: Eagles, 34-24

The Eagles get another Super Bowl win thanks to some craft QB play from Jalen Hurts, and their defense slows down a banged-up Pat Mahomes.

Cassie Soto, Review-Journal: Eagles, 30-24

I think Donna Kelce will be happy either way, but I’m taking Jason and the Eagles on Sunday. It’s a Philly thing.

Paul Stone, @PaulStoneSports: Eagles, 28-20

In a battle featuring a pair of Texas schoolboy legends who began their journey to stardom under the state’s Friday Night Lights, Jalen Hurts outduels Patrick Mahomes as the Eagles win their second Super Bowl in franchise history.

Ken Thomson, SportsXradio: Eagles, 27-23

On paper it looks like a classic. The Eagles’ balanced defense makes enough plays to make Philly feel “special” again.

Mal Van Valkenburg, Review-Journal: Eagles, 27-20

The Eagles have the edge on the offensive and defensive lines, and Jalen Hurts is enough of an X-factor to make the difference.

Alex White, kennywhitesports.com: Chiefs, 30-24

The Eagles have a lot of pieces to like, including the best offensive line in the league, but experience will be the difference-maker.

Cris Zeniuk, @lasvegascris: Eagles, 27-24

The game is a reminder that value is tough to find, and it’s better to leave a winner on the table than to add a loser to your betting card.

■ Straight-up: Chiefs 31, Eagles 24

■ Against the spread: Chiefs 34, Eagles 21

■ Total: Over 24, Under 23, Push 8

