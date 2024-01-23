9 times defensive players were named Super Bowl MVP

Quarterbacks have been named MVP in 32 of 57 Super Bowls. Defensive players have won the award in nine Super Bowls, including one in which two players shared the honor.

Wagering on which player will win the Super Bowl MVP award is annually one of the most popular prop bets on the NFL championship game.

Quarterbacks have won the award in 32 of the 57 Super Bowls after Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes claimed the honor last year for the second time.

On the flip side, defensive players have been named MVP in only nine Super Bowls, which is why they’re usually listed at long odds.

Here’s the list:

2016 Super Bowl: Von Miller, Broncos linebacker

Miller was the most recent defender to win the Super Bowl MVP Award after he had 2½ sacks, six tackles and one pass defended in Denver’s 24-10 win over the Panthers in Super Bowl 50.

2014 Super Bowl: Malcolm Smith, Seahawks linebacker

Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning threw a pick six to Smith, who returned the interception 69 yards for a score in Seattle’s 43-8 rout of Denver. Smith also had a fumble recovery and 10 tackles in the upset win.

2003 Super Bowl: Dexter Jackson, Buccaneers safety

Jackson had two first-half interceptions of Raiders quarterback Rich Gannon to help lead Tampa Bay to a 48-21 upset victory over the Raiders.

2001 Super Bowl: Ray Lewis, Ravens linebacker

Lewis led a dominant Baltimore defense in its 34-7 victory over the Giants, who mustered only 152 yards of offense.

1996 Super Bowl: Larry Brown, Cowboys cornerback

Brown, the first cornerback to be named Super Bowl MVP, had two interceptions in the second half, which the Cowboys converted into touchdowns in their 27-17 win over the Steelers.

1986 Super Bowl: Richard Dent, Bears defensive end

Dent had two sacks and two forced fumbles as the Bears buried the Patriots 46-10 behind what is widely regarded as one of the best defenses in NFL history.

1978 Super Bowl: Harvey Martin and Randy White, Cowboys defensive linemen

Defensive end Martin and defensive tackle White led a Dallas defense that forced eight turnovers in the Cowboys’ 27-10 win over the Broncos. It is the only time two players have shared Super Bowl MVP honors.

1973 Super Bowl: Jake Scott, Dolphins safety

Scott had two interceptions, returning one 55 yards from the end zone in the fourth quarter, to help Miami beat Washington 14-7 to complete a 17-0 season.

1971 Super Bowl: Chuck Howley, Cowboys linebacker

Howley had two interceptions and a fumble recovery in the Cowboys’ 16-13 loss to the Colts. He’s the only player on a losing team to receive the award.

