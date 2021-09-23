Action going one way for Thursday’s Panthers-Texans game
The line has steadily moved for Thursday’s NFL game between the 2-0 Carolina Panthers and 1-1 Houston Texans, with 75 percent of tickets on one side.
Sportsbooks aren’t finding many takers for the Houston Texans on Thursday.
The Carolina Panthers have steadily risen to consensus 8-point favorites for Thursday’s NFL game in Houston after the line opened at 7 earlier in the week.
Boyd Gaming was at Carolina -7½ (-120), and the Golden Nugget was at Carolina -8½ on Thursday afternoon.
Rookie Davis Mills will start at quarterback for the Texans after Tyrod Taylor was injured in last week’s 31-21 loss to Cleveland.
Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said the book was facing “clearly one-sided action,” with 75 percent of the tickets on the Panthers.
“We’re rooting for Davis Mills and the Texans tonight,” Esposito said via text message.
The Panthers have started 2-0, including a 26-7 whipping of New Orleans last week as 3½-point underdogs.
“Panthers lead the league in sacks through two weeks and QB pressures,” Esposito said.
The Texans (1-1) beat Jacksonville 37-21 in the opener before the loss to the Browns last week.
The total was 43 everywhere except Boyd Gaming, which was at 43½ (under -115).
Totals are 6-0 to the over in NFL prime-time games so far this season.
