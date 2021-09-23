Action going one way for Thursday’s Panthers-Texans game

The line has steadily moved for Thursday’s NFL game between the 2-0 Carolina Panthers and 1-1 Houston Texans, with 75 percent of tickets on one side.

Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) plays against the Cleveland Browns during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Sportsbooks aren’t finding many takers for the Houston Texans on Thursday.

The Carolina Panthers have steadily risen to consensus 8-point favorites for Thursday’s NFL game in Houston after the line opened at 7 earlier in the week.

Boyd Gaming was at Carolina -7½ (-120), and the Golden Nugget was at Carolina -8½ on Thursday afternoon.

Rookie Davis Mills will start at quarterback for the Texans after Tyrod Taylor was injured in last week’s 31-21 loss to Cleveland.

Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said the book was facing “clearly one-sided action,” with 75 percent of the tickets on the Panthers.

“We’re rooting for Davis Mills and the Texans tonight,” Esposito said via text message.

The Panthers have started 2-0, including a 26-7 whipping of New Orleans last week as 3½-point underdogs.

“Panthers lead the league in sacks through two weeks and QB pressures,” Esposito said.

The Texans (1-1) beat Jacksonville 37-21 in the opener before the loss to the Browns last week.

The total was 43 everywhere except Boyd Gaming, which was at 43½ (under -115).

Totals are 6-0 to the over in NFL prime-time games so far this season.

