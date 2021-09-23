95°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Betting

Action going one way for Thursday’s Panthers-Texans game

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 23, 2021 - 2:17 pm
 
Updated September 23, 2021 - 2:22 pm
Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) plays against the Cleveland Browns during the secon ...
Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) plays against the Cleveland Browns during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Sportsbooks aren’t finding many takers for the Houston Texans on Thursday.

The Carolina Panthers have steadily risen to consensus 8-point favorites for Thursday’s NFL game in Houston after the line opened at 7 earlier in the week.

Boyd Gaming was at Carolina -7½ (-120), and the Golden Nugget was at Carolina -8½ on Thursday afternoon.

Rookie Davis Mills will start at quarterback for the Texans after Tyrod Taylor was injured in last week’s 31-21 loss to Cleveland.

Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said the book was facing “clearly one-sided action,” with 75 percent of the tickets on the Panthers.

“We’re rooting for Davis Mills and the Texans tonight,” Esposito said via text message.

The Panthers have started 2-0, including a 26-7 whipping of New Orleans last week as 3½-point underdogs.

“Panthers lead the league in sacks through two weeks and QB pressures,” Esposito said.

The Texans (1-1) beat Jacksonville 37-21 in the opener before the loss to the Browns last week.

The total was 43 everywhere except Boyd Gaming, which was at 43½ (under -115).

Totals are 6-0 to the over in NFL prime-time games so far this season.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
James Holzhauer takes playful jab at ‘Jeopardy!’ champ Matt Amodio
James Holzhauer takes playful jab at ‘Jeopardy!’ champ Matt Amodio
2
$1M jackpot won on table game at The Venetian
$1M jackpot won on table game at The Venetian
3
Longtime MGM executive picked to be GM of the Palms
Longtime MGM executive picked to be GM of the Palms
4
Video shows Mack Miller forcefully escorted out of commission chambers
Video shows Mack Miller forcefully escorted out of commission chambers
5
CARTOON: Doing their jobs
CARTOON: Doing their jobs
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) makes a sideline pass with Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Ja ...
WynnBET bettor wins $105K on $25 NFL parlay
By / RJ

The gambler picked all 14 NFL Sunday winners — at 4,200-1 odds — including five underdogs in the Titans (+230), Raiders (+210), Ravens (+170), Panthers (+150) and Cowboys (+140).