Alabama, Clemson favored in college football playoffs

Alabama and Clemson are favored to meet in the CFP national championship game for the fourth time in seven years.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) throws to an open receiver during the first half of the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game against Notre Dame, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)

Alabama and Clemson are favored to square off in the College Football Playoff national championship game for the fourth time in seven years.

The Westgate sportsbook on Sunday morning opened No. 1 Alabama as a 20½-point favorite over No. 4 Notre Dame in the Rose Bowl.

No. 2 Clemson opened as a 7-point favorite over No. 3 Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl.

Both CFP semifinal games are scheduled for Jan. 1 and all bets on them are action at the Westgate wherever they’re played.

The Tigers, who whipped the Fighting Irish 34-10 in Saturday’s Atlantic Coast Conference title game, beat the Buckeyes 29-23 in last year’s CFP semifinal.

The Crimson Tide crushed Notre Dame 42-14 in the 2013 BCS national championship game.

Clemson beat Alabama 44-16 in the 2019 CFP title game and 35-31 in the 2017 CFP championship. Alabama beat Clemson 45-40 in the 2016 CFP title game.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.