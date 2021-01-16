Alabama favored to repeat as CFP national champion

The Crimson Tide will lose quarterback Mac Jones, receiver DeVonta Smith and running back Najee Harris, but are the +180 favorites at the Westgate to win the 2022 title.

Players celebrate with Alabama head coach Nick Saban after their win against Ohio State in an NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Alabama won 52-24. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State will lose their starting quarterbacks to the NFL. But Las Vegas oddsmakers don’t expect the three college football powers to miss a beat next season.

The Crimson Tide, who will lose Heisman finalist QB Mac Jones, Heisman Trophy-winning wide receiver DeVonta Smith and running back Najee Harris, are the +180 favorites at the Westgate to repeat as College Football Playoff national champions.

The Tigers, who will lose QB Trevor Lawrence, the projected No. 1 overall NFL draft pick, and running back Travis Etienne, and the Buckeyes, who are expected to lose QB Justin Fields, are each 5-1 to win the 2022 CFP title.

So is Georgia, which will return starting quarterback JT Daniels. Oklahoma, which returns QB Spencer Rattler, is 8-1 to win it all. No other team is less than 25-1.

“This year, you’ve got the big five. The first five teams are seemingly head and shoulders above everyone,” Westgate vice president of risk Ed Salmons said. “The way these guys recruit, there’s really no stepping back. They just reload.”

The Crimson Tide will hand the reins to highly touted sophomore QB Bryce Young, Jones’ backup this season. Clemson will turn to sophomore quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, who was impressive in two starts this season after Lawrence tested positive for COVID-19.

Alabama and Clemson have combined for five of the last six national titles and have made six appearances apiece in the seven seasons of the CFP. Ohio State and Oklahoma have each made four appearances.

“In college football, the whole world can point at three or four teams and say here’s your champion,” Salmons said.

Clemson and Georgia are scheduled to meet in the Sept. 4 season opener that could go a long way to determining which school makes the CFP.

“If Clemson wins that game, they’ll be in again,” Salmons said. “If Georgia wins, it’s hard to imagine Clemson jumping them in the playoffs unless Georgia loses twice.”

Ohio State also has a key nonconference game Sept. 11 vs. Oregon.

“You look at Ohio State’s schedule, and unless they have a guy that can’t play quarterback, they’re going to be dominant again next year,” Salmons said.

Louisiana State is the 25-1 sixth choice, followed by Iowa State at 40-1, Texas A&M at 50-1 and eight teams at 60-1: Notre Dame, Southern California, Wisconsin, North Carolina, Florida, Iowa, Penn State and Michigan.

The Westgate took a $300 wager to win $2,400 on Oklahoma (8-1) and a $100 bet to win $5,000 on Texas A&M (50-1).

Based on their schedules, Salmons said Michigan and Penn State might be worth a shot as sleepers.

“So much of it is about the schedule and if it affords you the chance to go 12-0 and you have decent odds,” he said. “Michigan is an example this year. Their schedule, on the surface, is doable. They keep recruiting good. But, for whatever reason, (Jim) Harbaugh can’t coach anymore.

“Penn State’s schedule gives them a chance, if they win against Ohio State. Between the two of them, they’re going to have to beat Ohio State one year.”

Penn State is 75-1 at William Hill, and Michigan is 125-1.

