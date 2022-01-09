Alabama tops Georgia in CFP national championship poll

Georgia is -2½ over Alabama in Monday’s CFP national title game, and the total is 52½. A survey of opinions from media, oddsmakers and professional bettors and handicappers.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart speaks with Alabama coach Nick Saban before the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. Georgia plays Alabama in the College Football Playoff national championship game on Jan. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

Georgia is a 2½-point favorite over Alabama in Monday’s College Football Playoff national title game, and the total is 52½. A survey of opinions from media, oddsmakers and professional bettors and handicappers:

Clay Baker, RaiderNation Radio: Alabama, 44-29

Alabama coach Nick Saban owns Georgia coach Kirby Smart. But it’s beyond a psychological edge. Unless the Bulldogs can sustain a pass rush, it will be a long night.

Jim Barnes, Review-Journal: Georgia, 27-17

Can’t shake the idea that the other 13 games the teams played mean more than just the Southeastern Conference title game.

Chris Bennett, Circa Sports sportsbook manager: Alabama, 45-7

Nick Saban works harder than ever before after suffering the ignominy of being an underdog to a team twice in one season to show that he has the greatest program in college football.

Jeff Benson, Circa Sports sportsbook operations manager: Alabama, 27-24

Better coach and better quarterback. Been higher on Bama than the market all year and like them in this spot as well.

Frank Carulli, Xpressbet.com: Alabama, 30-17

When Georgia’s quarterback scrambles on first-and-25 with a 27-3 lead against Michigan and its starting defense is on the field with five minutes left and nearly gets hit with targeting calls, you can better understand why Alabama will capitalize on the Bulldogs’ reckless coaching decisions for the eighth consecutive time.

Steve Cofield, ESPN Las Vegas: Alabama, 38-20

Nick Saban will continue his dominance over former assistants. Kirby Smart is too conservative. And his quarterback, Stetson Bennett, isn’t skilled enough to threaten the Crimson Tide defense.

Joe D’Amico, Sportsmemo.com: Alabama, 34-31

Nick Saban will have a different game plan than in the SEC title game. But it will have the same outcome. Giving Bama points is a mistake, as the underdog is 7-1 ATS in the past eight meetings in this series.

Todd Dewey, Review-Journal: Alabama, 31-21

Nick Saban and Alabama are kryptonite to Kirby Smart and Georgia, winning the past seven meetings.

Chuck Esposito, Red Rock Resort sportsbook director: Georgia, 26-22

The Bulldogs atone for their only loss in the SEC title game. This is a classic matchup of the top defense in the country against one of the top offenses. After going 0-4 against Nick Saban, Kirby Smart beats his mentor for the first time to become national champions.

Patrick Everson, @PatrickE_Vegas, Props.com: Georgia, 28-24

Georgia had a mulligan in its pocket last time. Nick Saban will use the underdog motivation again, but the second time loses its appeal.

Doug Fitz, Systemplays.com: Alabama, 31-28

Georgia has the obvious revenge motive after its beatdown by Alabama in the SEC title game. It’s difficult to beat a good team twice, but Alabama getting points is too hard to resist.

Mark Franco, VegasInsider.com: Alabama, 34-23

Alabama had a solid game plan to beat Georgia in the SEC title game, and Nick Saban will replicate that. Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young leads the Crimson Tide to another national championship.

Bernie Fratto, FoxSportsRadio: Alabama, 27-24

The No. 1 team in the nation as an underdog again? Plus, Nick Saban is 25-1 vs. his former assistants. I can’t pass up a chance to back the greatest college football coach of all time in his natural habitat.

Hank Goldberg, CBS Sports HQ: Alabama, 31-23

I don’t bet against Nick Saban in a game like this. He has won seven straight against Georgia, and he’s great at preparing for games on the big stage.

Ed Graney, Review-Journal: Alabama, 26-24

Went to the same high school as Bryce Young and JT Daniels. Thinking one will actually play (and well).

Andy Iskoe, Thelogicalapproach.com: Alabama, 27-17

For those who say it’s tough to beat a team twice in the same season, look at what Utah did to Oregon in a span of 13 days late this season, winning by 31 and 28 points.

Jay Kornegay, Westgate SuperBook VP: Georgia, 26-20

The slightly better team has the revenge factor.

Dana Lane, Pickdawgz.com: Georgia, 26-21

Dan Lanning’s defense was burned for 539 yards in the SEC title game. But I’m a big believer in great coordinators making proper adjustments, especially with a fresh blueprint of what went wrong. Bryce Young exposed the Bulldogs secondary, but it will be a more difficult road for Alabama on Monday.

Bruce Marshall, Goldsheet.com: Georgia, 34-25

The Bulldogs didn’t answer in the SEC title game, but the dynamics were far different when Georgia didn’t need to play with the same urgency as Bama. There’s plenty of underrated pop in the Bulldogs’ offense.

Jason McCormick, Station Casinos sportsbook VP: Georgia, 24-13

Georgia’s defense dominates Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young. Georgia freshman wide receiver Adonai Mitchell puts on a show on the biggest stage.

Mitch Moss, VSiN host: Alabama, 30-27

Georgia has had plenty of time to fix its issues from the SEC title game. Alabama also has worrisome injuries. That said, I’m still taking the better coach in Nick Saban and better quarterback in Bryce Young.

Craig Mucklow, Caesars Sportsbook VP of trading: Alabama, 24-20

We expect a closer title game than the SEC championship. Georgia will be motivated and should improve from last month’s encounter. We are siding with the experience and familiarity of being in this situation numerous times.

John Murray, Westgate SuperBook director: Georgia, 34-24

Georgia has been the best team in college football all season, and as scary as it is to go against the Crimson Tide, I’ll stick with them.

Brent Musburger, VSiN host: Alabama, 27-24

Better coach + better quarterback = dynasty continues.

Matt Perrault, @sportstalkmatt: Georgia, 20-17

Head says Georgia. Heart says Bama. I’m going with my head.

Wes Reynolds, VSiN host: Georgia, 34-24

The Bulldogs have the better defense and will make the adjustments to give Kirby Smart his first victory over his former boss, Nick Saban.

Micah Roberts, Sportsline.com: Alabama, 27-17

I can buy the revenge angle for Georgia, but after seven straight losses to Alabama, that angle is diluted somewhat.

Vic Salerno, USbookmaking president: Alabama, 34-7

Nick Saban knows how to beat Georgia. Better coach. Better team.

Ed Salmons, Westgate SuperBook VP of risk: Georgia, 24-20

It’s hard to beat the same team twice in five weeks.

Dave Sharapan, @SportsbkConsig: Alabama, 27-23

Forever, in the book, we always needed against Alabama. I did in the SEC championship. How does it go? Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me.

Jeff Sherman, Westgate SuperBook VP of risk: Alabama, 28-24

Expecting a repeat result from their first meeting, though Georgia is more game this time.

Alex B. Smith, @Axsmithsports: Georgia, 38-35

Revenge will be sweeter than a peach for the Bulldogs, who finally capture their first title in 42 years.

Christopher Smith, @cfblocksmith: Georgia, 27-24

From a defensive touchdown to coverage busts leading to Jameson Williams scores of 55 and 67 yards to Stetson Bennett attempting 48 passes, there were numerous things that make me skeptical of a repeat of the SEC title game scoring output.

Paul Stone, @PaulStoneSports: Alabama, 27-24

Nick Saban’s mastery over one of his former assistants continues, as the Tide repeat as college football’s best.

Jeff Stoneback, MGM Resorts director of trading: Alabama, 38-27

Alabama showed it was the better team in the first matchup. Nick Saban continues to dominate his assistants and adds another national title to his resume.

Ken Thomson, SportsXRadio.com: Georgia, 34-30

Most people I know would love to see Georgia finally take care of business against Bama. I had the Tide in the SEC title game, but will go against my better judgment here and take the Dawgs.

Straight-up picks: Alabama 22, Georgia 14

Against the spread picks: Alabama 22, Georgia 14

Total: Over 13, Under 23

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.