Betting

Alabama’s Mac Jones Heisman favorite over Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 2, 2020 - 4:31 pm
 

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones has supplanted Trevor Lawrence as the Heisman Trophy favorite after the Clemson signal caller tested positive for the coronavirus and missed Saturday’s game against Boston College.

Jones, who completed 24 of 31 passes for 291 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions in Saturday’s 41-0 win over Mississippi State, is the +150 favorite at BetMGM sportsbook to win the Heisman this season.

The junior has completed 78.5 percent of his passes for 2,196 yards, 16 TDs and two interceptions for the No. 2 Crimson Tide (6-0). Jones was 14-1 at BetMGM last week and opened as a 25-1 long shot at Circa Sports in April, when it posted Heisman odds on 373 players.

Lawrence moved to the 3-1 third choice after he was the betting favorite for most of the season. He was the +260 co-favorite with Ohio State QB Justin Fields last week at BetMGM.

Fields is the +175 second choice at BetMGM after he opened as the 5-1 favorite at Circa, which opened Lawrence as the +525 second choice.

Lawrence also will miss Saturday’s showdown between No. 1 Clemson and No. 4 Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana. He has completed 70.7 percent of his passes for 1,833 yards, 17 TDs and two interceptions this season for the Tigers (6-0), who are 5½-point favorites over the Fighting Irish (6-0).

“Obviously, not playing against Notre Dame is going to hurt his chances,” MGM Resorts director of trading Jeff Stoneback said.

Fields has completed 48 of 55 passes for 594 yards, six TDs and no interceptions in wins over Nebraska and Penn State for the No. 3 Buckeyes (2-0).

Stoneback said MGM hasn’t taken any notable large wagers on the Heisman futures.

“They’re fun bets,” he said.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

