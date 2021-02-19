62°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Betting

Aleksei Oleinik among best bets for UFC Fight Night 185

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 19, 2021 - 2:55 pm
 
(L-R) Opponents Aleksei Oleinik of Russia and Chris Daukaus face off during the UFC weigh-in at ...
(L-R) Opponents Aleksei Oleinik of Russia and Chris Daukaus face off during the UFC weigh-in at UFC APEX on February 19, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Nicknamed “The Boa Constrictor,” UFC heavyweight Aleksei Oleinik has won fights in four decades en route to a 59-14-1 record.

Handicapper Lou Finocchiaro expects the 43-year-old Russian to notch career win No. 60 in UFC Fight Night 185 on Saturday at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas.

Oleinik, who weighed in Friday at 240 pounds, is a +180 underdog to Chris Daukas, who weighed 234 pounds.

“What’s unusual is that normally Oleinik is the much smaller man,” said Finocchiaro (@GambLou). “He’s larger than Daukas, and because he has to engage, he’s further aided by the small cage they use at the Apex. Getting someone his own size is a really nice underdog position for Oleinik.

“On one hand, you’ve got a young fighter in Daukas who never has been subbed, but he’s taking a huge step up in class against a wily, beguiling, crafty veteran.”

Minner (+160) over Rosa

In a featherweight fight on the main card, Finocchiaro likes Darrick Minner to upset Charles Rosa.

“Minner took like 34 fights before he got his chance at the UFC,” Finocchiaro said. “He carries a chip on his shoulder because he believed for years he was UFC-worthy and for years he was overlooked. His speed, quickness and athleticism, coupled with the chip on his shoulder, makes him arrive in really good position for this fight.

“Rosa has had a relatively uneven career and enters off a really emotional fight. I have a hard time figuring out why this is not a pick’em. For that reason, give me Minner (+160) all day.”

Castaneda (-120) over Wineland

In a bantamweight bout in the prelims, Finocchiaro likes John Castaneda to defeat Eddie Wineland.

“He’s powerful, explosive, has good wrestling, and he’s hungry,” Finocchiaro said. “He lost his debut fight to a talented fighter. I really like the spot this kid comes into the fight with.

“Not only is Wineland 7 years older than him, but he still keeps a firefighter job. He had a full camp, but that’s a distraction there. Wineland has faced better fighters and has the experience advantage. But the speed, athleticism and power all go to Castaneda.”

Lewis (+400) inside the distance over Blaydes

In the main event, Finocchiaro said Curtis Blaydes (-435) will beat Derrick Lewis nine out of 10 times, but he’s not betting on him at that prohibitive price. Instead, he recommends wagering one-third of a unit on knockout artist Lewis to win inside the distance at +400 at Circa.

“The only way to bet it is recreationally,” Finocchiaro said. “Hopefully we’ll gain a little profit on these first few fights and then throw a long bomb.”

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Tony Hsieh’s family to sell off much of Las Vegas real estate empire
Tony Hsieh’s family to sell off much of Las Vegas real estate empire
2
Woman, 25, killed in Henderson murder-suicide identified
Woman, 25, killed in Henderson murder-suicide identified
3
Girlfriend shot in North Las Vegas identifies murder suspect
Girlfriend shot in North Las Vegas identifies murder suspect
4
Woman accused of abandoning daughter in Strip casino arrested
Woman accused of abandoning daughter in Strip casino arrested
5
Raiders re-sign defensive lineman David Irving
Raiders re-sign defensive lineman David Irving
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Jockey Luis Saez rides his horse, Maximum Security as he reaches the finish line of the $20 mil ...
$20M Saudi Cup to be run before first is decided
By / RJ

The winner’s share of the world’s richest horse race from 2020 has yet to be paid out following the indictment in the U.S. of the first-place finisher’s trainer on drug charges.

In this Sept. 10, 2019, file photo, Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Trevor Bauer throws to a S ...
Dodgers have historically high season win total
By / RJ

The Westgate opened the Dodgers at 103½ wins and William Hill at 104½ — which ties the 1999 Yankees for the highest total since 1990, according to sportsoddshistory.com.

Jon Rahm, of Spain, hits from the second tee on the South Course during the final round of the ...
Best bets for PGA Tour’s Genesis Invitational
By / RJ

Twelve of the top 15 players in the Official World Golf Ranking will tee off Thursday in a loaded field at the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles.