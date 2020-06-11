Alternate NFL win totals test bettors’ confidence

Bettors who think the Raiders will have a great first season in Las Vegas — or will flop — can find nice plus prices at Circa Sports.

Bettors who believe they have big edges on NFL season win totals can go for larger payouts at Circa Sports.

Circa has opened alternative season win totals on all 32 teams, allowing bettors to essentially buy or sell an extra game on their bets.

For example, the Raiders’ standard win total at Circa is 7½ (under -130/over +110). Bettors who expect the Raiders to have a great first season in Las Vegas can bet them over 8½ wins at +215. Bettors who expect them to flop can bet under 6½ at +150.

Bettors can also use the alternative totals to buy an extra game’s worth of insurance. They can bet under 8½ at -250 or over 6½ at -170.

“You can get a nice plus price,” Circa sportsbook manager Chris Bennett said. “You’ll see some people go for the extra cushion. Some try to middle their bets.”

Bennett said he has mostly seen sharp bettors going for the plus prices on teams they’re confident about.

He said setting the prices was trickiest for teams with the highest and lowest totals. Teams with whole numbers for totals also bring the added factor of pushes into play, he said.

“If a team’s season win number is eight, then the value is less on one win than on one of the extremes like four or 12,” Bennett said. “There’s a floor or ceiling on how many they can have.”

On the high end, the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs have a standard total of 11½ (over -135/under +115) and alternate totals of 12½ (over +155/under -180) and 10½ (over -225/under +195).

On the low end, the Jacksonville Jaguars have a standard total of 4½ (over -120/under +100) and alternate totals of 5½ (over +175/under -200) and 3½ (over -225/under +195).

