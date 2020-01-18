Bad Beat: Tragic finish for Oklahoma State bettors

The Cowboys were covering as 5½-point home underdogs for almost the entire game against No. 2-ranked Baylor on Saturday. Emphasis on almost.

Baylor forward Freddie Gillespie (33) blocks the dunk from Oklahoma State forward Cameron McGriff (12) during an NCAA college basketball game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. Baylor defeated Oklahoma State 75-68.(AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)

The No. 2-ranked Baylor basketball team staged a second-half rally Saturday to remain undefeated in the Big 12 — and crush bettors who took Oklahoma State as a 5½-point home underdog.

The Cowboys (9-8, 0-5) never trailed in the first half in building a 36-27 lead and extended the advantage to 47-35 with 14:18 to go. The Bears (15-1, 5-0) then ripped off an 18-4 run to take a 53-51 lead with 8:45 remaining.

The game remained tight the rest of the way. Baylor twice took a five-point lead, but Oklahoma State immediately answered both times.

After Baylor’s Jared Butler missed a free throw, Oklahoma State had the ball down three (71-68) with 19.5 seconds to go.

Then it all went wrong.

Oklahoma State (+5.5) was up as many as 12 points in the second half 🤯 This foul sent Baylor to the line which led to them covering the 5.5 point spread…#BadBeat

pic.twitter.com/R1njGpaNdU — Oddschecker US (@OddscheckerUS) January 18, 2020

Yor Anei grabbed the rebound from Butler’s miss but promptly threw the ball away to Baylor’s Devonte Bandoo. He made both free throws to put Baylor on top 73-68.

Oklahoma State’s Isaac Likekele missed a contested shot at the rim, and Baylor’s Freddie Gillespie grabbed the rebound and was fouled with 5.2 seconds left.

Gillespie made both free throws, and Baylor was outside the number for the first time in the game at 75-68.

Oklahoma State backers still had one more chance to cover. Likekele drove into the lane, but missed a runner from the free-throw line at the buzzer.

Final: Baylor 75, Oklahoma State 68. Bears cover as 5½-point road favorites.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.