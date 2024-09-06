Barstool Sports founder loses massive bet on Ravens in brutal fashion

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy’s bet on the Ravens-Chiefs NFL season opener eclipsed a $220,000 wager that was placed on Baltimore +3 at the South Point sportsbook.

Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely (80) catches a pass with his toe out of bounds as Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton and linebacker Drue Tranquill, left, defend as time time expires in the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 27-20.(AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy was among countless Ravens bettors who lost money in brutal fashion on Thursday’s NFL season opener at Kansas City.

The only difference is Portnoy lost the largest reported wager on the game: $300,000 to win $390,000 on Baltimore on the money line (+130) at DraftKings sportsbook, which doesn’t operate in Nevada.

His bet eclipsed a $220,000 wager on the Ravens +3 that was placed at the South Point sportsbook, which also took a $110,000 bet on the Chiefs -2½.

Baltimore, which closed as a 2½- or 3-point underdog, trailed 27-20 when Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely caught an apparent last-second touchdown pass from Lamar Jackson in the back of the end zone.

The play was initially ruled a touchdown, and Baltimore coach John Harbaugh signaled he would go for the win with a 2-point conversion, which would have guaranteed a victory for Ravens spread bettors while also giving Portnoy a chance to cash his ticket.

But all Baltimore bettors lost by a toe when officials overturned Likely’s touchdown after a replay review confirmed the front of his right foot landed on the out-of-bounds line.

“Out of bounds. Devastating,” Portnoy posted on X (@stoolpresidente) above a video of him reacting to the final play.

“Thank god for the Calm App on nights like these,” he later posted above an image of Likely’s toe touching the white line.

Portnoy has a $100,000 wager to win $10 million (100-1) riding on Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever to win the WNBA championship.

