100°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE RJ APP
Betting

Bellagio bettor hits $250 10-team baseball parlay for $137K

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 28, 2020 - 12:39 pm
 
Updated June 28, 2020 - 12:44 pm

A bettor at the Bellagio sportsbook turned $250 into $137,107.38 on Sunday after hitting a 10-team parlay on Korean and Chinese baseball.

The gambler played five sides and five totals, per The Mirage sportsbook director Jeff Stoneback.

Here are the eight legs from the Korean Baseball Organization: NC Dinos (-110) and Dinos-Doosan Bears Under 9 (-115, Dinos won 5-0); Kiwoom Heroes (-105) and Heroes-KIA Tigers Under 8½ (-125, Heroes won 1-0); LG Twins (-185) and Twins-SK Wyverns Under 10 (-115, Twins won 4-0); KT Wiz Suwon-Hanwha Eagles Over 9½ (-115, Wiz won 8-4); and the Lotte Giants (-150), who beat the Samsung Lions 7-3.

The other two legs were from the Chinese Professional Baseball League: Uni Lions (+150) and Lions-Rakuten Monkeys Under 15 (-105).

The Lions-Monkeys total was on pace to go over in the sixth, when the Lions led 10-2. But the final three innings were scoreless as the game stayed under 15 runs.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
High virus case numbers due to delayed reporting
High virus case numbers due to delayed reporting
2
Caesars employee dies after testing positive for COVID-19
Caesars employee dies after testing positive for COVID-19
3
Mask mandate catching on with Las Vegas Strip visitors
Mask mandate catching on with Las Vegas Strip visitors
4
Travelers weigh push to rename Las Vegas’ McCarran airport
Travelers weigh push to rename Las Vegas’ McCarran airport
5
Fast-growing fire north of Reno burns 1,500 acres
Fast-growing fire north of Reno burns 1,500 acres
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Sports Betting Spotlight Videos
THE LATEST
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, left, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Mo ...
Lines posted on NBA games, MLB opener
By / RJ

Four sportsbooks posted spreads and totals on the first three days of the NBA restart, and the Westgate put a line on the reported MLB opener.

UFC lightweight Dustin Poirier, left, faces off against his opponent, Dan Hooker, right, at the ...
Best bets for UFC on ESPN 12 in Las Vegas
By / RJ

To produce a plus price, MMA handicapper Lou Finocchiaro is playing a two-team parlay of Dustin Poirier (-210) and Tanner Boser (-105) that pays +188.

 
Kentucky Derby to run with limitations on spectators
The Associated Press

Churchill Downs says the rescheduled Kentucky Derby and Oaks will run this fall with spectators under strict guidelines to limit crowd density.