Bellagio bettor hits $250 10-team baseball parlay for $137K

A bettor at the Bellagio sportsbook turned $250 into $137,107.38 on Sunday after hitting a 10-team parlay on Korean and Chinese baseball.

Korean Baseball Organization stadium is shown in Seoul, South Korea, on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

A bettor at the Bellagio sportsbook turned $250 into $137,107.38 on Sunday after hitting a 10-team parlay on Korean and Chinese baseball.

The gambler played five sides and five totals, per The Mirage sportsbook director Jeff Stoneback.

Here are the eight legs from the Korean Baseball Organization: NC Dinos (-110) and Dinos-Doosan Bears Under 9 (-115, Dinos won 5-0); Kiwoom Heroes (-105) and Heroes-KIA Tigers Under 8½ (-125, Heroes won 1-0); LG Twins (-185) and Twins-SK Wyverns Under 10 (-115, Twins won 4-0); KT Wiz Suwon-Hanwha Eagles Over 9½ (-115, Wiz won 8-4); and the Lotte Giants (-150), who beat the Samsung Lions 7-3.

The other two legs were from the Chinese Professional Baseball League: Uni Lions (+150) and Lions-Rakuten Monkeys Under 15 (-105).

The Lions-Monkeys total was on pace to go over in the sixth, when the Lions led 10-2. But the final three innings were scoreless as the game stayed under 15 runs.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.