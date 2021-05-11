Best bets for PGA Tour’s AT&T Byron Nelson

Jon Rahm is the 8-1 favorite and Bryson DeChambeau the 9-1 second choice to win this week’s AT&T Byron Nelson tournament at TPC Craig Ranch near Dallas.

Jon Rahm watches his tee shot on the 3rd hole during the first round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament at Quail Hollow Club on Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Bryson DeChambeau is the 9-1 second choice at the Westgate sportsbook. Dallas native Jordan Spieth the 12-1 third pick to win the event at TPC Craig Ranch.

Handicapper Wes Reynolds, co-host of VSiN’s “Long Shots” golf betting show, is targeting some longer shots.

Here are his best bets, with comments on each:

Daniel Berger, 16-1

“Dating back to 2016, Berger has played 12 times the week before a major. In those starts, he has six top-10 finishes.

“He should also relish a return to the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, where he won last summer at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth.”

Will Zalatoris, 25-1

”Zalatoris missed the cut for the first time in 14 events last week at Quail Hollow, but this is not necessarily the time to jump off of him.

“The price has been cut from where I bet him at 28-1 due to Dustin Johnson’s late Monday withdrawal, but (25-1) is still a fair price.

Charl Schwartzel, 59-1

”Schwartzel should fare well on the return to Bentgrass greens. Like most South African players, he seems to prefer them, considering his experience and familiarity with this surface.

“He looks like he is finally regaining some form after a wrist injury set him back in 2019.”

Doug Ghim, 65-1

“He has been in contention a couple of times already this season, but a couple of Sunday collapses at the Players Championship and the Arnold Palmer Invitational set him back.

“In addition, Ghim has experience on this course, finishing fourth on it in 2018 at Korn Ferry Tour qualifying school.”

Matt Kuchar, 70-1

”Kuchar seems to have found something lately and is in better form.

“Dating back to 2016, Kuchar has played 12 times the week prior to a major and has finished in the top 10 five of those times.”

Thomas Pieters, 90-1

“Rust could be a potential factor here, considering he’s played only once over the last six weeks. However, Pieters has five straight finishes of 15th or better.

“He also has two top 10s the week before a major dating back to 2016.”

Brandt Snedeker, 80-1

”Snedeker seemed to have found some momentum several weeks ago, when he finished sixth at the Valero Texas Open. He has finished in the top 11 in three of his last four starts.”

Jhonattan Vegas, 100-1

”If this turns into a bomber’s track, the Venezuelan should like this setup.”

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.