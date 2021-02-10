Best bets for PGA Tour’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

World No. 1 Dustin Johnson scrambled the odds for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am when he withdrew late Monday. Patrick Cantlay is now the favorite at 8-1.

Dustin Johnson scrambled the odds for this week’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am when he withdrew late Monday.

The world’s top-ranked player and reigning Masters champion had been a strong 4-1 favorite at the Westgate for the event in Pebble Beach, California. He pulled out after winning the Saudi International on Sunday.

Westgate sportsbook vice president of risk Jeff Sherman had to take the Pebble Beach odds down late Monday, then adjust the prices for the remaining top contenders Tuesday morning.

“That was not fun,” he said.

Bets on Johnson will be refunded, but bettors who got in early on the other golfers will get to keep their nice prices.

Patrick Cantlay is now the favorite at 8-1, followed by Daniel Berger at 14-1, Paul Casey and Will Zalatoris at 18-1, and Jason Day and Jordan Spieth at 20-1.

Before Johnson withdrew, Cantlay was 10-1, Berger was 16-1, Casey was 20-1, and Day, Spieth and Zalatoris were 25-1.

“It’s the weakest field I can remember at Pebble Beach,” Sherman said.

Before Johnson withdrew, Sherman said he bet Zalatoris at 22-1 and Day at 25-1 at other sportsbooks.

Zalatoris is “basically a top-10 machine,” Sherman said. “He’s up there in contention every week.”

Day has finished in the top five at Pebble Beach for four straight years.

The weaker Monterey Peninsula Country Club has been removed from the course rotation this year, so Sherman raised the finishing score prop one stroke to 270½. He adjusted again to 272½ with Johnson out and took an over bet that has moved the odds on the over to -150.

Here are the best bets from handicapper Wes Reynolds (@WesReynolds1), co-host of VSiN’s “Long Shots” golf betting show, with the best prices available in Las Vegas:

Francesco Molinari, 26-1

He dropped out of the top 100 in the rankings because of an eight-month layoff, but the former British Open champion has “started 2021 refreshed with two top-10s.”

Kevin Streelman, 35-1

He has three straight top-seven finishes and five straight top-20 finishes at Pebble Beach. He was second last year.

Henrik Norlander, 50-1

He tied for second two weeks ago at Torrey Pines and “has good recent history on coastal courses.”

Brendan Steele, 75-1

He finished 21st at the American Express and 30th last week in Phoenix and is “obviously hitting the ball very well right now.”

Chris Kirk, 80-1

“Recent form here has not been great, but he does have a runner-up here back in 2013 and has always done well on coastal courses.”

Bo Hoag, 150-1

He has made three straight cuts, including two top-20 finishes.

