Best bets for PGA Tour’s Players Championship

Jon Rahm, of Spain, hits from the first tee during the first round of the Workday Championship golf tournament, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Bradenton, Fla. (Tiffany Tompkins/The Bradenton Herald via AP)

Dustin Johnson watches his tee shot on the ninth hole during the third round of the Workday Championship golf tournament Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Justin Thomas tees off on the 17th hole during the second round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Kang)

The Players Championship is known as golf’s unofficial fifth major for featuring arguably the best field of the year.

The deep 154-player field enables oddsmakers to offer longer odds than usual on the world’s top-ranked players.

World No. 1 Dustin Johnson is the 12-1 favorite to win the tournament, which tees off Thursday at TPC Sawgrass at Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

“The strength of the field is incredible,” Westgate sportsbook vice president of risk Jeff Sherman said. “That’s why we can afford to start Dustin Johnson at 12-1, and all the other majors you see him at 10-1 and 8-1. You’re not going to find much higher odds at any tournaments this year than what you’re finding this week.”

World No. 2 Jon Rahm is 16-1 at William Hill. No. 6 Bryson DeChambeau is 19-1 at Circa, and world No. 3 Justin Thomas is 22-1.

“It’s evident that Jon Rahm is the power-rated No. 1 golfer. In matchups, he’s favored over Dustin Johnson and all the other golfers,” Sherman said. “If you’re looking for an outright price on the true No. 1 golfer, it’s Jon Rahm.”

Handicapper Wes Reynolds, co-host of VSiN’s “Long Shots” golf betting show, likes Rahm and Thomas this week. Here are his best bets:

Jon Rahm, 16-1

“Rahm was the 54-hole leader here two years ago before making three bogeys in his first four holes on Sunday. He is a much different player now. This looks like the perfect time and place for redemption.”

Justin Thomas, 22-1

“He has made the cut here in all five appearances, placing third in 2016, and most players at the top of the odds board, and really throughout the field, have erratic course form here.”

Patrick Cantlay, 25-1

“In 2017 and 2019, he was in the top 10 after 54 holes here, so he has taken a bit of a liking to the place.”

Tommy Fleetwood, 52-1

“Fleetwood has done well here with finishes of fifth and seventh over the last two years, and he was the 36-hole leader in 2019 along with eventual winner Rory McIlroy.”

Cameron Smith, 62-1

“Smith has the look of a player that is about to peak.”

Corey Conners, 63-1

“Conners was third last week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.”

Chris Kirk, 125-1

“Kirk’s last two starts in Florida stand out with a tie for eighth at Bay Hill last week and a win last summer in the King & Bear Classic at nearby St. Augustine.”

Sherman likes Hideki Matsuyama in matchups and to finish in the top 10 or 20. He also likes a long shot.

Emiliano Grillo, 135-1

“He’s been playing relatively well, and he’s got some decent course history here,” Sherman said. “I know he’s got the talent to compete with these guys. It might be a little stretch to win. But, at those odds, maybe this week it’s worth a shot on him.”

