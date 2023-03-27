Best bets: Pro bettor down on Dodgers, Astros, Yankees, Mets

The Los Angeles Dodgers won 111 games last year and have averaged 103.8 wins in the last five full baseball seasons. But bettors are down on the Dodgers.

Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani, right, hits a single as Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes watches during the fourth inning of a preseason baseball game Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

But bettors are down on the Dodgers this season, which starts Thursday.

“There’s not a lot of love for the Dodgers this year,” Westgate SuperBook manager Randy Blum said. “They’re betting their win total under. They’re betting on them not to make the playoffs and they’re not betting on them to win the World Series like they usually do every year.”

Blum said the lack of support for LA is probably because it didn’t make any offseason moves in preparation for a possible run at signing Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani next year.

The Dodgers remain the 7-1 co-favorites at the SuperBook with the Houston Astros and New York Yankees to win the World Series. They’re tied for the highest season win total at 95 with the Astros and Atlanta Braves.

Four other teams have win totals in the 90s: the San Diego Padres (94½), Yankees (93½), Toronto Blue Jays (92½) and New York Mets (92).

Best bets

Professional sports bettor Jeff Whitelaw wagered on the Dodgers, Astros, Yankees and Mets to go under their season wins. All four teams are dealing with injuries.

Dodgers shortstop Gavin Lux suffered a season-ending injury in spring training and starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin is expected to miss the start of the season.

Astros second baseman Jose Altuve broke his thumb in the World Baseball Classic and Mets closer Edwin Diaz suffered a potential season-ending knee injury in the WBC.

And Yankees starting pitchers Carlos Rodon, Luis Severino and Frankie Montas are expected to start the season on the injured list.

“It’s very difficult to go over numbers in the 90s even when you are healthy,” Whitelaw said. “It’s certainly a lot harder when you start the season with injuries. A lot of things can go bad. It’s a long season and you can get injuries during the year as well.”

Whitelaw also bet on the Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox to go under their win totals, which are both 77 at the Westgate.

“In that (American League East) division, the Yankees and Toronto are in the 90s and Tampa is 89,” he said. “The way I look at it is I could win them both but I shouldn’t lose them both.”

The Red Sox went 78-84 last year and the Orioles went 83-79 to snap a string of four straight seasons with 75 wins or fewer.

“They had a very good year last year,” Whitelaw said. “They may have played a little over their heads. I think they’ll come down to earth this year.”

Whitelaw also bet overs on the Minnesota Twins (83), who re-signed shortstop Carlos Correa, and Padres, who added shortstop Xander Bogaerts to an already loaded lineup.

“The Padres have been playing great with guys injured and now they’re all finally healthy,” he said. “The Twins are going to be very improved. Detroit and Kansas City are very weak in that (AL Central) division.”

Trout, Turner popular picks

Angels center fielder Mike Trout has garnered a lot of support at the SuperBook to win his fourth AL MVP award. His odds have been slashed in half, from 16-1 to 8-1.

“It’s a little bit of a surprise to see how much support Trout’s getting this year when he’s not even the best player on his own team,” Blum said. “His numbers would have to be extra good because Ohtani also pitches.”

Ohtani, who won the AL MVP in 2021, is the clear +225 favorite to win the award after Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge claimed the honor last year after setting the AL record for home runs with 62. Judge is the 7-1 second choice.

“The only reason Ohtani’s odds are above 2-1 to start the season is we believe there’s a chance he could be traded,” Blum said. “If he gets traded to the National League, it will be hard to win.”

Bettors also have pounded Trea Turner to win NL MVP. The Philadelphia Phillies shortstop has been bet down from 18-1 to 10-1 after batting .391 with five homers and 11 RBIs for Team USA in the WBC.

“They were betting him even before the tournament,” Blum said. “He’s a great player and going to Philadelphia should lead to more power numbers. It’s a more hitter-friendly park than Dodger Stadium.”

