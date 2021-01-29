BetMGM bettor makes $2.3M wager on Buccaneers over Chiefs

A BetMGM bettor in Nevada on Thursday night placed a $2.3 million wager to win $2 million on the Buccaneers +3½ (-115) over the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett (58) sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the second half of the NFC championship NFL football game in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

The straight bet was placed on Tampa Bay +3½ (-115) over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV, scheduled for Feb. 7 in Tampa, Florida.

“This was a bet we were very happy to receive,” BetMGM vice president of trading Jason Scott said in an email. “BetMGM had previously written several six figure bets, all on the Chiefs, and the public is certainly behind Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes.

“This big Buccaneers bet has helped balance our book.”

MGM also has taken a $180,000 money-line bet to win $100,00o on the Chiefs (-180), a $115,000 straight bet to win $100,000 on the Chiefs -3½ (-115) and a $110,000 straight bet to win $100,000 on the Chiefs -3½ (-110).

A William Hill bettor placed a $120,000 straight bet to win $100,000 on the Chiefs -3 (-120).

Kansas City is a consensus 3-point favorite (-120) at Las Vegas sportsbooks, but is -3 (-110) at South Point, -3½ (-105) at BetMGM and -3½ (Even) at Station Casinos.

The consensus total is 56½, with the over-under down to 56 at Circa and the Westgate.

