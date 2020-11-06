87°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
logo-phone logo-tablet logo-pc
Betting

Betting market struggling to find the bottom for Kansas

By Christopher Smith Special to the Review-Journal
November 6, 2020 - 2:06 pm
 

It’s hard to quantify just how bad the Kansas Jayhawks are this season.

Based on the closing line at Circa Sports, Les Miles’ team is 0-5-1 against the spread with an aggregate margin of -76. Southern Mississippi (1-5 ATS) is the only team that arguably has failed harder against the expectations of the betting market.

Here’s one way to think about it. Louisiana-Monroe (0-7) lost to Texas State, Texas-El Paso and South Alabama by 23.3 points per game. The Warhawks are objectively one of the worst college football teams this season.

ESPN’s SP+ would make Kansas a favorite of less than one point over Louisiana-Monroe at a neutral site. And that rating system is blind to the fact that Kansas running back Pooka Williams, the team’s best player, opted out Oct. 19.

The Sagarin ratings would make Kansas less than a one-point favorite against Princeton and Villanova if those teams were playing this fall.

I thought Oklahoma was undervalued in the market after edging Texas in overtime to avoid a three-game losing streak. The Sooners covered their last two games by an average of 15 points. I still think the market hasn’t caught up to Oklahoma.

Kansas has allowed 38, 47, 47, 38, 55 and 52 points. This is the best offense the Jayhawks will face. Take Oklahoma -37.

Four more plays (home team in CAPS):

CINCINNATI (-13) over Houston: The Cougars are a different team without wide receiver/kick returner Marquez Stevenson. He averages 17.4 yards per catch and 36.3 yards per return, and he’s out against the Bearcats. Houston is averaging just 3.5 yards per carry and isn’t as explosive without him. Cincinnati just beat Southern Methodist and Memphis by a combined score of 91-23 because of the play of quarterback Desmond Ridder, who has found a new gear.

Michigan State (+6½) over IOWA: The Spartans have a pass offense, which is slightly disorienting. Now we’ll find out if coach Mel Tucker is willing to throw occasionally on first down. Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette is serving a one-game suspension. That’s not helpful for quarterback Spencer Petras, who languished in his first two college starts. Michigan State’s defense has played well on standard downs, which could force the ball into Petras’ hands. This is too many points for a lower-scoring game in which the underdog has the better passing game.

TEMPLE (+17½) over Southern Methodist: The Mustangs have beaten one team by more than two touchdowns: North Texas. SMU has missed receiver Reggie Roberson Jr. and running back TJ McDaniel more than I expected. The Owls are off to an awful start, bottoming out in last week’s 38-3 loss to Tulane. Temple QB Anthony Russo will miss his second straight game, and RB Re’Mahn Davis, the Owls’ most productive offensive player, just left the team. But the market has overreacted. I’m holding my nose and counting on Temple to stick within 17.

ILLINOIS (+7) over Minnesota: The Fighting Illini rank seventh in tackling, according to Pro Football Focus. That’s helpful against a Golden Gophers team that’s running the ball on 62 percent of its snaps. Minnesota’s defense has allowed 3.3 points per possession, 108th out of 115 teams. Illinois probably will be missing numerous players, but the market hasn’t adjusted to how far the Golden Gophers have declined.

Last week: 3-2

Season: 19-21

Christopher Smith of AL.com and BetOnline is providing college football analysis for the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Follow @cfblocksmith on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
17 funny tweets about waiting for Nevada’s election results
17 funny tweets about waiting for Nevada’s election results
2
Rio to reopen at year’s end, Caesars CEO says
Rio to reopen at year’s end, Caesars CEO says
3
Las Vegas sees more record heat but cold front arrives for weekend
Las Vegas sees more record heat but cold front arrives for weekend
4
Clark County election protest raises tensions as police look on
Clark County election protest raises tensions as police look on
5
Nevada won’t release new vote totals until Thursday
Nevada won’t release new vote totals until Thursday
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) runs with the football against the Clevelan ...
NFL betting trends for Week 9
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

The Chargers had won and covered four straight in the series before a Raiders sweep last season. The over is 5-1-1 in Raiders games this season.

UNR Wolf Pack running back Toa Taua (35) is taken down by UNLV Rebels defensive back Dominic Br ...
College football betting trends — Week 9
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

Fresno State was on a 2-9-1 spread skid before beating Colorado State. The Bulldogs are 8-4-2 ATS in their last nine conference road games.