Betting

Betting odds favor Amy Coney Barrett as next Supreme Court justice

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 24, 2020 - 12:36 pm
 
Updated September 25, 2020 - 11:34 am

Republican judge Amy Coney Barrett is the heavy betting favorite to fill the U.S. Supreme Court vacancy created by the recent death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Barrett is the -303 favorite at Betfair Exchange after opening as a +163 co-favorite Tuesday with fellow Republican judge Barbara Lagoa to be named the next U.S. Supreme Court justice. Lagoa quickly has been bumped to the 4-1 second choice.

The London-based book also expects the Senate to confirm the next Supreme Court justice before Nov. 3. The odds of the confirmation taking place before the Nov. 3 presidential election are even, followed by +175 from Nov. 3 to Jan. 19 and +275 for Jan. 20 or later.

The death of Ginsburg, who was chosen by former President Bill Clinton, a Democrat, gives President Donald Trump a chance to turn the Supreme Court’s right-leaning 5-4 tilt to one comprising six Republican-appointed justices and three Democratic picks.

“If either Barrett or Lagoa are chosen, Trump will have a huge advantage in passing the laws he wants if he wins re-election in November,” Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said in an email.

Barrett, 48, is a judge on the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals and former clerk to late Justice Antonin Scalia.

Lagoa, 52, is a Miami native and Cuban American judge on the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals.

The next two betting favorites are Ketanji Brown Jackson (12-1) and Leondra Kruger (16-1), who have been speculated to be Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s top picks.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

