Betting public looks to stay hot on ‘MNF’

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) rolls out to pass while being defended by Green Bay Packers linebacker Krys Barnes (51) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

The betting public has been on a roll in the NFL, beating Las Vegas sportsbooks three weeks in a row.

Not surprisingly, the public is on the favorite and the over on “Monday Night Football.” The Saints are consensus 4-point road favorites over the Seahawks and the total is 41½.

“The best case is definitely the under and Seattle,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said.

Favorites dipped to 6-5-1 ATS in Week 7 after the Colts upset the 49ers 30-18 as 3-point underdogs on “Sunday Night Football.”

At BetMGM, the ticket count is in favor of New Orleans (3-2, 3-2 ATS) by a 3-2 margin and 55 percent of the money is on the Saints.

“We’ve got some parlays rolling in on the favorite, so we need the Seahawks just that much more because of the parlays,” MGM Resorts director of trading Jeff Stoneback said.

Seattle (2-4, 3-3 ATS) is coming off a 23-20 loss at Pittsburgh, but backup quarterback Geno Smith led the Seahawks to a cover as 5½-point underdogs. Seattle has lost both of its home games this season.

“When’s the last time you’ve gotten the Seahawks at plus money on a primetime game at home?” asked Stoneback, a Seattle native. “I’m a little surprised at the line, even though Russell Wilson is not playing. I thought it would be maybe a field goal. Seattle’s home-field advantage has lost a lot of its mystique.”

The Saints have alternated wins and losses this season and are coming off a 33-22 win and cover over Washington.

The line opened at 3 and went as high as 5 before settling at 4. The total was as high as 44½ before dropping to 41½.

Seattle has a 4-1-1 under record and New Orleans has a 3-2 under mark.

