Betting trends for 1st week of bowl games: Edge for UNLV-Cal

SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings (7) evades California defensive back Craig Woodson (2) during th ...
SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings (7) evades California defensive back Craig Woodson (2) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
By Bruce Marshall Special to the Review-Journal
December 12, 2024 - 6:00 am
 

Bruce Marshall is a handicapper for CBS Sportsline. Here are his college football notes and trends for the first week of bowl games:

Saturday

Salute to Veterans Bowl: South Alabama (-8, 57½) vs. Western Michigan (at Montgomery, Ala.): The Jaguars were 3-5 against the spread as favorites this season, and first-year South Alabama coach Major Applewhite was 0-2 straight-up and ATS in bowls at Houston. However, the Broncos are on a 1-6 ATS skid against nonconference opponents and are 2-5 ATS away from home this season. Edge: Slight to South Alabama.

Tuesday

Frisco Bowl: Memphis (-4. 58½) vs. West Virginia (at Frisco, Texas): The underdog Mountaineers are playing under interim coach Chad Scott after Neal Brown was fired. The Tigers closed 2-0-1 ATS, but that came after a 1-5 ATS skid. West Virginia was 4-5 ATS as an underdog this season. The Mountaineers are on an 8-3 over run. Edge: Slight to Memphis and over.

Wednesday

LA Bowl: Cal (-1½, 50½) vs. UNLV (at Inglewood, Calif.): The Rebels are playing under interim coach Del Alexander after Barry Odom left for Purdue. UNLV was 10-4 ATS away from home the past two seasons under Odom. The Rebels finished the season on a 2-4 ATS skid and lost and failed to cover in their bowl last season. The Golden Bears got crushed in their bowl last season and were 1-4 ATS as underdogs this season. Edge: Slight to UNLV.

Boca Raton Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. James Madison (-8½, 52½) (at Boca Raton, Fla.): The underdog Hilltoppers have won and covered four of their past five bowls, but they closed this season on a 1-5 ATS skid. The Dukes are on a 3-5 ATS skid. Edge: Slight to Western Kentucky.

Thursday

New Orleans Bowl: Georgia Southern (-5½, 48½) vs. Sam Houston State (at New Orleans): The underdog Bearkats are playing under interim coach Brad Cornelsen after K.C. Keeler left for Temple. This is their first bowl in program history, though they have plenty of experience in the FCS playoffs, including the 2020 title. Sam Houston State finished the season on a 1-5 ATS skid, but Eagles coach Clay Helton is on an 0-4 ATS skid in bowls dating to his time at USC. The Bearkats are on a 6-0 under run. Edge: Slight to Sam Houston State and under.

