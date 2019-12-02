Bettor has $100K wager on Vikings (+3) over Seahawks on ‘MNF’

An MGM Resorts bettor placed a $100,000 straight bet to win $83,000 on the Vikings at plus 3 (minus 120) and the MGM also has taken some sharp money on Minnesota.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) celebrates with teammate Bisi Johnson, right, after catching a 54-yard touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Underdogs are 9-6 ATS with seven outright wins this week in the NFL and bettors are banking on that trend to extend to “Monday Night Football.”

The Vikings are 3-point road underdogs to the Seahawks and the money count at MGM Resorts sportsbook is 6-1 in favor of Minnesota, which is coming off a bye.

An MGM Resorts bettor placed a $100,000 straight bet last week to win $83,000 on the Vikings at plus 3 (minus 120) and the MGM also has taken some sharp money on Minnesota.

“We need Seattle tonight,” The Mirage sportsbook director Jeff Stoneback said Monday afternoon. “Money’s been coming in on the Vikings but the ticket count is 5-1 on the Seahawks. Usually that means the professionals and the public are on opposite sides.”

The Seahawks are 9-2 overall, 6-0 on the road and 3-2 at home, where they’re only 1-4 ATS.

“It used to be a prime-time game in Seattle was an automatic play for Seattle,” said Stoneback, a Seattle native. “But their two losses this year have been at home and they’ve kind of struggled at home. They have a good team coming in in Minnesota, which is hot right now.”

The Vikings have won six of their last seven games following a 2-2 start. Ed Salmons, Westgate sportsbook vice president of risk, likes Minnesota to beat Seattle.

“Seattle, even though their record is 9-2, I don’t think they’re a 9-2 team. A fortunate series of events made them look better than they are,” Salmons said. “The Vikings are off a bye and getting 3 is a bonus. I think this is a game the Vikings are going to win.”

The Seahawks have won five games by four points or less, including a pair of one-point wins at home.

Seattle is a consensus 3-point favorite (Even) at Las Vegas books but is a 2½-point favorite (-120) at the Westgate and Caesars Entertainment.

The consensus total is 48½ and MGM needs the over.

“There’s no big bets on the total but there’s been an accumulation of bets on the under,” Stoneback said. “The money count is 13-1 on the under. That’s very unusual for a Monday night game.”

Minnesota has gone over in three straight games and five of its last six. Seattle has gone over in two of its last three, but is coming off an under in a 17-9 win at Philadelphia.

