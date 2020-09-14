Bettor hits $10 parlay for $152K

A BetMGM bettor turned $10 into $152,341.28 after hitting an 11-team multi-sport parlay with nine college football picks, an NBA play and a baseball play.

Arkansas State quarterback Logan Bonner throws during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas State, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The bettor had nine college football picks, including four money-line underdogs, an NBA play and a baseball play.

Here were the 11 legs (with line and results):

— Georgia Tech ML (+375, beat Florida State 16-13)

— Arkansas State ML (+450, beat Kansas State 35-31)

— Texas-San Antonio ML (+200, beat Texas State 51-48 in double overtime)

— Coastal Carolina ML (+155, beat Kansas 38-23)

— Duke +20½ (lost to Notre Dame 27-13)

— Charlotte-Appalachian State Under 59½ (Appalachian State, 35-20)

— Syracuse-North Carolina Under 65½ (North Carolina, 31-6)

— UL Lafayette-Iowa State Under 56½ (UL Lafayette, 31-14)

— UL Monroe-Army Under 53½ (Army, 37-7)

— Houston Rockets-Los Angeles Lakers Under 215½ (Lakers, 119-96)

— New York Yankees ML (-180, beat Baltimore Orioles 2-1 in 10 innings)

The bettor, who placed the wager in New Jersey, had to sweat out several close calls before cashing the ticket.

Arkansas State upset Kansas State as 14½-point underdogs when Layne Hatcher threw a game-winning 17-yard touchdown pass to Jonathan Adams Jr. with 38 seconds left.

UTSA won on a 29-yard field goal after Texas State kicker Alan Orona missed a 20-yard field goal try in the second OT and a potential game-winning extra point with 1:16 left in the fourth quarter.

The Lakers-Rockets playoff game was on an over pace with 113 points in the first half. Chris Clemons hit a 3-pointer to push the total to 215 points with 30 seconds left but missed a 3-point try with 3.9 seconds left that would’ve pushed it over.

The Yankees beat the Orioles on the first leadoff, walk-off sacrifice fly in major league history. Yes, thanks to this year’s rule in which extra innings start with a runner on second base, Luke Voit LED OFF the 10th inning with a game-ending sacrifice fly.

DJ LeMahieu, who made New York’s last out of the ninth, went to second and advanced when Hunter Harvey bounced his first pitch off the mitt of catcher Pedro Severino to the backstop.

