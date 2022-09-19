Bettor hits 6-leg Packers-Bears 1-game parlay for $250K

The gambler hit the crucial first leg on Justin Fields to score the game’s first touchdown at 20-1 odds when the Chicago quarterback scored late in the first quarter.

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers scrambles during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

A BetMGM bettor turned $500 into $250,000 by hitting a six-leg one-game parlay on the Packers-Bears “Sunday Night Football” game.

The unidentified gambler hit the crucial first leg on Justin Fields to score the game’s first touchdown at 20-1 odds when the Chicago quarterback scored on a 3-yard run with 4:37 left in the first quarter.

The other five legs were Aaron Jones to rush for 65 yards or more; Jones to score a touchdown at any time; Aaron Rodgers to pass for 225 yards or more; Rodgers’ longest pass to be 45 yards or more; and the Packers -10½.

Jones scored two first-half TDs and surpassed 65 yards rushing early in the second half en route to 132 rushing yards.

With less than six minutes left, the bettor still needed Rodgers to complete a long pass and go over his passing yards. He hit both of those legs when Rodgers fired a 55-yard pass to Sammy Watkins with 5:44 to go. That gave him 227 passing yards, and he finished with 234.

All that was left to cash the quarter-million dollar ticket was for Green Bay to cover the spread. The Packers led 24-10 midway through the fourth quarter when Chicago drove to Green Bay’s 1-yard line. But Fields was stopped on fourth down.

Green Bay extended the lead to 27-10 with 2:28 left on a Mason Crosby field goal. The Bears still had a chance at the back-door cover with an otherwise meaningless TD. But they didn’t get it, as Fields threw an interception and the Packers ran out the clock.

