Bettor inches closer to turning 8-leg, $17 futures parlay into $1M

One bettor placed a $16.68 eight-leg futures parlay at FanDuel sportsbook that pays $999,869.03. They’ve already hit the first four legs. Here are the last four.

Scottie Scheffler pumps his fist after sinking a putt on the 18th green to win the Memorial golf tournament, Sunday, June 9, 2024, in Dublin, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

A bettor is inching closer to turning $16.68 into $999,869.03.

The gambler placed an eight-leg futures parlay at FanDuel sportsbook, which doesn’t operate in Nevada.

They’ve already hit the first four legs on the ticket, which is a 59,944 to 1 long shot:

— South Carolina to win the NCAA women’s basketball championship, +110

— Connecticut to win the NCAA men’s basketball championship, +500

— Manchester City to win the English Premier League, -115

— Carlos Alcaraz to win the French Open men’s singles title, +140

The remaining four legs are on the current favorites to win the NBA title, the Stanley Cup and the World Series, as well as the final two golf majors:

— Boston Celtics to win the NBA championship, +230

— Florida Panthers to win the Stanley Cup, +800

— Los Angeles Dodgers to win the World Series, +320

— Scottie Scheffler to finish in the top 10 in all four majors, including ties, +750

The Celtics have a 2-0 lead over the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals.

The Panthers have a 2-0 lead over the Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup Final.

Scheffler won the Masters, placed eighth in the PGA Championship and is the clear favorite to win the U.S. Open and British Open.

The Dodgers lead the National League West with a 42-26 record and are the 3-1 favorites at the Westgate SuperBook to win the World Series.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

