Bettor loses $500K on golfer Si Woo Kim; 750-1 long shot wins

A DraftKings bettor placed a $500,000 wager at adjusted +125 odds Saturday on Si Woo Kim to win the Wyndham Championship. But he squandered his two-shot lead Sunday.

Si Woo Kim watches his chip shot to the fifth green during the final round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament at Sedgefield Country Club on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, in Greensboro, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Si Woo Kim made a hole-in-one Saturday on his way to a 62 and two-shot lead through three rounds of the Wyndham Championship.

Kim also made a big believer out of a DraftKings bettor who placed a $500,000 wager at adjusted +125 odds Saturday on the South Korean golfer to win the tournament.

Unfortunately for the bettor, Kim squandered his lead in Sunday’s final round. He shot par 70 after an early double bogey and bogey to finish tied for third, three strokes behind unlikely winner Jim Herman, a 750-1 pretournament long shot.

Kim won $312,400, and the bettor lost half a million.

“That was our biggest golf wager to date, but who knows what next week brings,” said DraftKings sportsbook director Johnny Avello, who is based in Las Vegas. “Golf wagering is still going gangbusters and has been one of our top offerings for some time now.

“I just don’t see it slowing down with the major majors still ahead of us.”

The U.S. Open is scheduled for Sept. 17 to 20 and the Masters from Nov. 12 to 15.

Another bettor at DraftKings, which is not available in Nevada, hit a $20 bet on Herman that paid $15,000 (750-1).

Herman was a 600-1 pretournament shot at the Westgate sportsbook, which took one ticket for $2 that paid $1,200.

