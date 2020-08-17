106°F
Betting

Bettor loses $500K on golfer Si Woo Kim; 750-1 long shot wins

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 17, 2020 - 12:17 pm
 

Si Woo Kim made a hole-in-one Saturday on his way to a 62 and two-shot lead through three rounds of the Wyndham Championship.

Kim also made a big believer out of a DraftKings bettor who placed a $500,000 wager at adjusted +125 odds Saturday on the South Korean golfer to win the tournament.

Unfortunately for the bettor, Kim squandered his lead in Sunday’s final round. He shot par 70 after an early double bogey and bogey to finish tied for third, three strokes behind unlikely winner Jim Herman, a 750-1 pretournament long shot.

Kim won $312,400, and the bettor lost half a million.

“That was our biggest golf wager to date, but who knows what next week brings,” said DraftKings sportsbook director Johnny Avello, who is based in Las Vegas. “Golf wagering is still going gangbusters and has been one of our top offerings for some time now.

“I just don’t see it slowing down with the major majors still ahead of us.”

The U.S. Open is scheduled for Sept. 17 to 20 and the Masters from Nov. 12 to 15.

Another bettor at DraftKings, which is not available in Nevada, hit a $20 bet on Herman that paid $15,000 (750-1).

Herman was a 600-1 pretournament shot at the Westgate sportsbook, which took one ticket for $2 that paid $1,200.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

