Betting

Bettor loses ‘sure thing’ $1.4M wager to win $11K on Chargers

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 15, 2023 - 11:08 am
 
Updated January 15, 2023 - 11:52 am
Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (26) takes a moment after an NFL wild-card fo ...
Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (26) takes a moment after an NFL wild-card football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. Jacksonville Jaguars won 31-30. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

There’s no such thing as free money in sports betting.

Just ask the DraftKings sportsbook bettor who wagered $1.4 million to win $11,200 on the Chargers to beat the Jaguars.

The bet was placed on the live money line at -12,500 when Los Angeles had a 27-0 lead over Jacksonville late in the first half of Saturday’s NFL wild-card playoff game.

The gambler lost $1.4 million when the Jaguars stormed back behind four touchdown passes from Trevor Lawrence and dealt the Chargers a shocking 31-30 defeat in the third-largest comeback in NFL playoff history.

Live bets are placed while the game is in progress. The money line is a simple bet on which team will win the game. At odds of -12,500, a bettor must wager $12,500 to win $100.

DraftKings is not available in Nevada.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

